Pelham, AL

opelikaobserver.com

Stone Martin Builders Awarded Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama

OPELIKA — Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama, is proud to be awarded “Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama” by BUILD Magazine’s 2022 Construction & Engineering Awards. The international annual awards honor companies that are excelling, achieving and innovating in the industry.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham

The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pelham, AL
Alabama State
Alabaster, AL
Birmingham, AL
105.1 The Block

The Best Small City In Alabama May Surprise You

Coming from a huge place like Orlando, I've had to adjust to living in a small city. There are certain things I had to learn to appreciate, and other things that I of course miss. The tempo of the people is just so much different back home. It's not like...
Shelby Reporter

Divorces for Sept. 6 through Sept. 26

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 6-26: -Jaime Denise Dearman, of Birmingham, and Kip Lee Dearman, of Pelham. -Catherine Abigail Lovoy, of Calera, and Patrick Joseph Lovoy, of Maylene. -Sarah Gentry Otwell, of Helena, and Franklin Dixon Otwell, III, of Montevallo. -Austin Hunter Plata-Becerril, of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Dwayne Thompson
birminghammommy.com

October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham

The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson’s Judy Green honored by Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA – Hard to believe that it has only been 50 years since Title IX was passed in the 1970s. The University of Alabama is honoring the 50th anniversary of the federal civil rights law that was enacted as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government by honoring women who have paved the way in college sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Swiss pocket knife was confiscated. Sept. 10. -Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hulu
otmj.com

‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15

Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Re-Vision Linn Park shares latest design concepts [Photos]

On Tuesday, October 4th, the organizations behind Re-Vision Linn Park unveiled an up-to-date design concept for the renovation of Linn Park. We attended this third and final public workshop to learn more about the project. What is Re-Vision Linn Park?. Located in the municipal center of Birmingham, Linn Park is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Times founder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., the founder of Birmingham Times and an ambition entrepreneur, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for the Birmingham community. What is the Vulcan Park Foundation?. According to Birmingham Times, as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Social presents The Guest List

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL

