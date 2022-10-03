TUSCALOOSA – Hard to believe that it has only been 50 years since Title IX was passed in the 1970s. The University of Alabama is honoring the 50th anniversary of the federal civil rights law that was enacted as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government by honoring women who have paved the way in college sports.

