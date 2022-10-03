Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Related
Win Tickets to See Kevin Gates Perform In Birmingham, Alabama
Kevin Gates is currently on his Big Lyfe tour and he's making a stop in Birmingham. The show is scheduled to start at 8p on October 7th at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC. Early in Kevin Gates' career, he was linked to legendary Louisiana rappers Webbie and Boosie. As...
opelikaobserver.com
Stone Martin Builders Awarded Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama
OPELIKA — Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama, is proud to be awarded “Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama” by BUILD Magazine’s 2022 Construction & Engineering Awards. The international annual awards honor companies that are excelling, achieving and innovating in the industry.
Bham Now
9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham
The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
WSFA
86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Bham Now
8 new businesses opening now + coming soon in Birmingham, including Craft’s Chicken
Birmingham, it’s a new week and month, which means we have some exciting businesses opening. From tasty bites to cheers-worthy margaritas to clothing stores, here are nine businesses we’re excited to visit in The Magic City. 1. Craft’s Chicken | Southside. 2022 will end right with the...
The Best Small City In Alabama May Surprise You
Coming from a huge place like Orlando, I've had to adjust to living in a small city. There are certain things I had to learn to appreciate, and other things that I of course miss. The tempo of the people is just so much different back home. It's not like...
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 6 through Sept. 26
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 6-26: -Jaime Denise Dearman, of Birmingham, and Kip Lee Dearman, of Pelham. -Catherine Abigail Lovoy, of Calera, and Patrick Joseph Lovoy, of Maylene. -Sarah Gentry Otwell, of Helena, and Franklin Dixon Otwell, III, of Montevallo. -Austin Hunter Plata-Becerril, of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shelby Reporter
UM to feature ‘Ugly Lies the Bone’ play about wounded veteran using VR treatment
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Department of Theatre is presenting “Ugly Lies the Bone,” a play originally written by award-winning playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, and directed locally by Dr. Bart Pitchford, assistant professor of theatre history and directing at UM. The play will be held at the...
birminghammommy.com
October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham
The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s Judy Green honored by Crimson Tide
TUSCALOOSA – Hard to believe that it has only been 50 years since Title IX was passed in the 1970s. The University of Alabama is honoring the 50th anniversary of the federal civil rights law that was enacted as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government by honoring women who have paved the way in college sports.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Swiss pocket knife was confiscated. Sept. 10. -Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
otmj.com
‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15
Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
Bham Now
Re-Vision Linn Park shares latest design concepts [Photos]
On Tuesday, October 4th, the organizations behind Re-Vision Linn Park unveiled an up-to-date design concept for the renovation of Linn Park. We attended this third and final public workshop to learn more about the project. What is Re-Vision Linn Park?. Located in the municipal center of Birmingham, Linn Park is...
Bham Now
Birmingham Times founder receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., the founder of Birmingham Times and an ambition entrepreneur, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for the Birmingham community. What is the Vulcan Park Foundation?. According to Birmingham Times, as...
Trussville Social presents The Guest List
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
Alabama Residents Checking Their Pennies After Shocking Discovery
How many of us have a cup holder, jar, or a pocket full of change right now? I can safely assume just about everyone! We all have spare change laying around. Now, go pull out all those pennies from your “coin collection” and then continue reading. To see exactly what you are looking for, check out the video by scrolling down.
Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Comments / 1