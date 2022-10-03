ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

'First turns' reported at Colorado ski resort, following recent snowfall

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Silverton Mountain. File photo from winter with full snow coverage.

According to Silverton Mountain, the recent accumulation of snow made it possible to ski the first turns of the season at their remote, southwestern Colorado ski area over the weekend.

"Any turns are good for turns on October 2," wrote the resort, noting that "moist" snow at varied depths was present in alpine areas of the destination.

Silverton Mountain, found near the mountain town of Silverton and just outside of Ouray, is known for its average snowfall of more than 400 inches per year, as well as for offering some of the most extreme terrain in the state. This ski area is unique in offering many hike-to options and heliskiing. Some compare it to lift-accessible backcountry skiing.

While the news of first turns is exciting, hopeful slopegoers should know that Silverton Mountain's season has yet to start – their season doesn't start until November 25. At that point, heliskiing will open, with their guided season opening on December 29. Unguided season will start on March 15.

While no resort in Colorado is officially open yet, a late-October opening is always a possibility. In recent years, spots like Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, and Wolf Creek have been the first to get lifts spinning.

Whether or not there's much snow over upcoming weeks and if temperatures end up staying low will be two key factors that impact how early resorts can open. I'd guess there's a lift spinning before the months' end.

