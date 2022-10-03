Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for 13-year-old runaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a missing teen. Police say 13-year-old Laraiah Bruguier ran away from Edison Middle School Wednesday afternoon. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans. If you know about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.
dakotanewsnow.com
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents show a 62-year-old man is facing charges for raping a young girl multiple times, dating back to Oct. 1, 2021, in Minnehaha County. The suspect, Ricky Charles Houck, is facing charges from the Minnehaha County Grand Jury, including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree...
KELOLAND TV
Person trying to get gun from suspect shot in fight at Sioux Falls restaurant, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police continue to search for a man who opened fire inside a westside restaurant. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gilberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police say there was a fight and a man fired...
dakotanewsnow.com
Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings police say two teenage males confessed to starting several fires, one of which engulfed a shed and spread to surrounding structures, causing significant damage. The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday in northwest Brookings and...
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on harassment charge
SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
nwestiowa.com
Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for stealing van and more
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old St. Paul, MN, man was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a charge of second-degree theft at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Alex William Rosa stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
KELOLAND TV
New developments in carjacking case involving FBI employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a kidnapping and carjacking case involving an FBI employee near Red Shirt, South Dakota. Charges have been dropped against one of the three people originally accused and now another person has been added to the case. In June, we...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings police search for juveniles in suspicious fire case
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A report from the Brookings Police Department says witnesses identified potential suspects playing with lighters in the area before a fire engulfed a shed and caused damage to surrounding properties. The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on...
KELOLAND TV
1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to garage fire near Downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said crews responded to a detached garage fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of South Cliff Ave. A person living in the home found the fire and tried putting it out with a hose but were unsuccessful, Clemens said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
KELOLAND TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash near Lake Campbell
VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings woman was taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash. Just after 10 o’clock, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Brookings Ambulance and Volga Fire Department, were called to the Sioux Valley School parking lot for a crash that happened between 7 and 9 p.m. near Lake Campbell.
KELOLAND TV
Sam Clemens discusses his role with SFPD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
