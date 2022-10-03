ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

13WMAZ

Forsyth woman runs from arrest, injures two police officers

FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman injured two police officers after she attempted to escape arrest on Thursday in Forsyth. In a release, The Forsyth Police Department said that they were called out to a domestic dispute on Thursday around 8:22 p.m. at Union Hill Apartments. When Sgt. David Asbell...
FORSYTH, GA
Government
County
Local
Georgia Government
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:. • Keith Lorenzo Baisden, 42, Blackwell Street, Covington; child support default -...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
#Marijuana#County Magistrate
11Alive

Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop

MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
ZEBULON, GA
41nbc.com

Domestic dispute leads to woman hitting officers with her car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute in Forsyth Thursday. According to a post on the Forsyth Police Department’s Facebook page, Officers responded to Union Hill Apartments after a call about a domestic dispute and arrested the male who was involved. After leaving the scene officers were notified that the female who was involved, Autumn Thomas of Forsyth, had active arrest warrants.
FORSYTH, GA
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of hitting officers with car while avoiding arrest, leaving child behind

FORSYTH, Ga. - The Forsyth Police Department said two of its officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident. Police said Autumn Thomas drove away from officers trying to arrest her on Thursday, throwing one to the ground and hitting another with the front end of her car. Police said both officers, Sgt. David Asbell and Officer Dexter McCune, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, and they are both recovering at home.
FORSYTH, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept 27 - Oct. 3:. • Tyquan Poole, 23, Highgate Trail, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

