SACRAMENTO -- Two recent racist incidents involving a mock slave auction and violence against Black people have sidelined two Sacramento-area high schools for the remainder of the varsity football season. The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that Amador High School canceled the rest of its season because of a Snapchat group named "Kill the Blacks" and that River Valley High School in Yuba City forfeited its Friday game after a TikTok video created by players involving a mock slave auction surfaced. River Valley also forfeited the remainder of its season. With varsity players out after the video of them acting out...

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO