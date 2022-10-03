Read full article on original website
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
wfxb.com
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
The Robesonian
Fair opens a day late
LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
Officials break ground on high-tech cable landing station in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders attended the groundbreaking Tuesday for a multimillion technology project that builders say will make the state a hub for internet traffic around the world. The DC BLOX subsea cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, which was announced in May, is being built […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Wild Water & Wheels sold
Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe
Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
wpde.com
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
wfxb.com
A Shrimp Boat Washed Ashore During The Storm
It was the jeep on the beach for Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Ian brought us a shrimp boat. The now viral vessel washed ashore in the area of 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. The coast guard rescued four people from the boat a day prior to it’s arrival after engine failure. The owner of the boat, Kevin Benz explained they were attempting to dock in Murrells Inlet when the motor cut off. Local and federal authorities are currently attempting to decide how to get the boat back out to sea. They are asking people not to go near the boat. One arrest has already been made after 50-year-old Issac Shaw allegedly climbed onto the boat when it arrived ashore during the storm. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic
ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
Myrtle Beach gutter business swamped with calls after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy. “It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure […]
WMBF
Parts of I-95 north of Lumberton to be widened to 8 lanes
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An eight-mile stretch of I-95 north of Lumberton will be widened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s all thanks to a $247 million contract that the NCDOT was awarded this week. The agency said that Flatiron Constructors will widen the interstate...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
wfxb.com
A New Escape Room Has Opened In Surfside Beach
A new attraction called Coastal Escape Rooms recently opened in Surfside Beach. Two brothers built the rooms and designed the clues that must be figured out to win the game. They started the business and say that it is family friendly. Co-Owner of Coastal Escape Rooms, Gunnar Grossetti shared that he always wanted to do something that makes people happy and the whole experience is meant to spend time with your family while doing something fun. The escape room is located near Harbor Freight and Ollies on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Grand Strand’s 2 state parks continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW)— Two state parks located on the Grand Strand are moving at their own pace to assess damages and plans for the future after Hurricane Ian. Myrtle Beach State Park reopened on Monday, but Huntington Beach State Park remains closed for cleanup and repairs, officials said. While visitors are now allowed back into […]
Storm surge in Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach creates heavy flooding
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. The bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed Friday due to flooding from storm surge. At one point, roads resembled rivers,...
The State Port Pilot
Midway Road detour begins Monday
Contractors are building a new bridge across wetlands along Midway Road (N.C. 906) that will affect drivers going to and from Bolivia from Monday, October 10, until May 19, 2023, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation. A detour is needed for construction across Middle Swamp. The...
actionnews5.com
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
