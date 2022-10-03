ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach

It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fair opens a day late

LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday...
LUMBERTON, NC
Lumberton, NC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Wild Water & Wheels sold

Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
A Shrimp Boat Washed Ashore During The Storm

It was the jeep on the beach for Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Ian brought us a shrimp boat. The now viral vessel washed ashore in the area of 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. The coast guard rescued four people from the boat a day prior to it’s arrival after engine failure. The owner of the boat, Kevin Benz explained they were attempting to dock in Murrells Inlet when the motor cut off. Local and federal authorities are currently attempting to decide how to get the boat back out to sea. They are asking people not to go near the boat. One arrest has already been made after 50-year-old Issac Shaw allegedly climbed onto the boat when it arrived ashore during the storm. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic

ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Parts of I-95 north of Lumberton to be widened to 8 lanes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An eight-mile stretch of I-95 north of Lumberton will be widened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s all thanks to a $247 million contract that the NCDOT was awarded this week. The agency said that Flatiron Constructors will widen the interstate...
LUMBERTON, NC
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
A New Escape Room Has Opened In Surfside Beach

A new attraction called Coastal Escape Rooms recently opened in Surfside Beach. Two brothers built the rooms and designed the clues that must be figured out to win the game. They started the business and say that it is family friendly. Co-Owner of Coastal Escape Rooms, Gunnar Grossetti shared that he always wanted to do something that makes people happy and the whole experience is meant to spend time with your family while doing something fun. The escape room is located near Harbor Freight and Ollies on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Midway Road detour begins Monday

Contractors are building a new bridge across wetlands along Midway Road (N.C. 906) that will affect drivers going to and from Bolivia from Monday, October 10, until May 19, 2023, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation. A detour is needed for construction across Middle Swamp. The...
BOLIVIA, NC
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

