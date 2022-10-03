American River Conservancy hosts a fundraiser to give the 320-acre property known as Ladies Valley to the Miwok-Nisenan members of Cosumnes Culture and Waterways in perpetuity. This fundraiser aims to raise at least $25,000 to benefit CCAWW and help them steward the land upon acceptance. Buy nature-inspired art to benefit this worthy cause through Oct. 22 at bit.ly/lvlb-auction and/or attend the live event Oct. 22, which will include Native American music, storytelling, art auction, refreshments and local wines. Join the event or make a donation at the event registration link: bit.ly/lvlb-event.

