Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless seeks new leadership
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is searching for new leadership, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. Former Executive Director Cheyenne Purrington has left her post to tackle another community’s housing crisis, according to a news release from the coalition. “Cheyenne helped us to gain access...
galtheraldonline.com
Galt Super sold to new owner
After nearly 53 years and three generations in one family, the Galt Supermarket is changing ownership. Members of the Lee and Hom family, which has owned and managed the store since Frank and Cynthia Lee purchased it in 1969, confirmed the sale to the Herald. The family will hand over operation of the store to the new owners after Oct. 11.
Mountain Democrat
Free aging, caregiver classes set
The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP) presents a free Aging & Caregiver educational series in Placerville in October. The four-week educational series will be held on Thursdays beginning Oct. 6 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring St. in Placerville, in the dining room. To register for the educational series or for more information call (530) 621-6192.
Mountain Democrat
Helmets 4 Heroes
In 2018 the American Legion of California came up with a fundraiser to help local veterans. Money from Helmets 4 Heroes raises funds for veterans awareness and rehabilitation programs. I have helmets all over El Dorado County, at one time more than 100, in convenience stores, restaurants, feed stores, hardware...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 5
American River Conservancy hosts a fundraiser to give the 320-acre property known as Ladies Valley to the Miwok-Nisenan members of Cosumnes Culture and Waterways in perpetuity. This fundraiser aims to raise at least $25,000 to benefit CCAWW and help them steward the land upon acceptance. Buy nature-inspired art to benefit this worthy cause through Oct. 22 at bit.ly/lvlb-auction and/or attend the live event Oct. 22, which will include Native American music, storytelling, art auction, refreshments and local wines. Join the event or make a donation at the event registration link: bit.ly/lvlb-event.
goldcountrymedia.com
Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom
Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
Holiday Home Tour Returns
Tickets for the Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour are now on sale. The venerable tour, which features handsome homes in the Fabulous 40s neighborhood decorated to the hilt for the holidays, has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s tour takes place Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. It will […] The post Holiday Home Tour Returns appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
Mountain Democrat
Ed Newell
Edward Albert Newell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, in Placerville, Calif. at the age of 74. Ed was born in San Francisco May 15,1948, the eldest of three children of Ray and Hazel Newell. Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Newell of...
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! The fairest fruit of all
With record-breaking heat in September it didn’t actually feel “fall like” outside. Even so, I am anxiously awaiting the change of seasons and already looking through my canning books for something wonderful to do with the fall season’s bounty. Did you know apples originated in Asia,...
Mountain Democrat
Hot time at community concert
El Dorado County Community Concert Association is excited to kick off its 70th season with Hot Club of San Francisco on Thursday, Oct. 6. This ensemble of accomplished and versatile musicians celebrates the music of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli’s pioneering Quintette du Hot Club de France. The Hot...
CBS News
Front Street Animal Shelter at capacity, waives pet adoption fees through October 7
SACRAMENTO - The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is making it a little easier to adopt a pet. On Tuesday, the shelter announced on social media that it's at capacity, and through October 7, all pet adoptions are free. The shelter says nearly 100 animals are looking for a new home.
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento Jan 17th, 2023 – presale password
Pleased to share that a presale code for a Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale is finally available 🙂 While this brief presale window exists, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience ahead of tickets go on sale to the public 🙂
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation
Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Fair Lane will become Market Street
In a typical rush job and with a lack of clear thinking, our El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has decided to turn Fair Lane, site of the El Dorado County Government Center, into Market Street, San Francisco. For those not familiar with Market Street, it is considered part of the center of San Francisco shopping and business. San Francisco’s government center borders Market.
goldcountrymedia.com
Something wonderful Is about to happen
There is some good news to report about Auburn Ravine. Since the 1930s, a water-diversion dam about two miles east of downtown Lincoln has been a major problem for the salmon and steelhead that swim up Auburn Ravine every fall and winter. In some wet years, seven to 10 percent...
Mountain Democrat
Theodore (Ted) Addison
Theodore “Ted” John Addison, age 84, of Cameron Park, Calif, died peacefully on Sept. 16. Ted was born in Jackson, Mich. on Oct. 14, 1937 to Robert R. and Marian L. (Turk) Addison. After Ted graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Jackson, Mich. in 1955, he went on to study at St. Joseph’s College in Indiana. He later served proudly in the National Guard for six years.
Mountain Democrat
On Duty: Camino native builds on Seabees’ 80-year legacy
“I joined the Navy because my grandfather was in the Navy during World War II,” said Atkinson. “We often discussed his young adult life flipping through old photos. I joined the Navy because of him. My grandpa was on a ship in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.”. Eighty...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rats encountered in Lincoln
Some residents are concerned about the increasing number of rats found in Lincoln Crossing. “I’ve killed close to 100 rats recently,” said Ron Carpenter of Lincoln Crossing. “Most of them are coming out of the bushes that they’ve turned into breeding grounds.”. Carpenter, who has lived...
Mountain Democrat
Amador wineries are crushing it
Amador County wineries celebrate the 30th annual Big Crush Harvest Festival Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Visit the participating wineries to see the harvest in action and to enjoy the fruits of this labor. Tickets include experiences at six wineries per day where guests can taste a special wine flight in a commemorative glass and enjoy expertly prepared small bites, listen to live music plus watch and participate in fun harvest activities — all presented by the warm and friendly family wineries.
Mountain Democrat
Mary Katherine Harris
On Monday, September 12, Mary Kate Harris, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 62 at her home in Placerville, Calif. She was married to husband Richard Harris (Rick) for nearly 34 years. They married on Oct. 29, 1988 in Phoenix, Ariz. They raised a daughter, Sara, and two sons, Christopher and Jackson. She battled Triple Negative Breast Cancer for over a year.
