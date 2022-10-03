ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
beckersspine.com

Top orthopedic surgery residency programs by region, per Doximity

Doximity has ranked the top four orthopedic surgeon residency programs by region based on factors including reputation, satisfaction ratings and reviews. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): 45 residents. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 60 residents. NYU Grossman School of Medicine (New York City): 70 residents. UPMC Medical Education (Pittsburgh):...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersspine.com

Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians

Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy