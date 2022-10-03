Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
LMUD holds special meeting Thursday
The Lassen Municipal Utility District host a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the district office, 56 S. Roop St. The only item on the agenda is a review of bids received for the Shaffer Mountain conduit Installation Project. The action requested is to authorize the general manager to execute the contract with the winning bidder.
Lassen County News
A defiant Mallery answers the Commission on Judicial Performance’s allegations
According to the Respondents Verified Answer to Notice of Formal Proceedings obtained by Lassen News, Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery threw down the gauntlet with an unrepentant, blistering and accusatory 177-page response to the Commission on Judicial Performance’s formal inquiry into his conduct. According to the introduction...
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Lunch time tutoring has started with Mr. McCloskey during the first lunch only in Room 111 all students welcome to come everyday at lunch to get help with their assignments. Second lunch tutoring coming soon. Senior Panoramic Photo. The Senior Panoramic photo is Thursday, Oct. 6. Picture Retake Day is...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
susanvillestuff.com
Out of Control Van Smashes Through Susanville Police Department Wall
Despite some scary moments, no injuries were reported in the building Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle on Susanville’s Main Street, crashing through a wall, and burying itself in the side of the Susanville Police Department’s offices at 1801 Main. According...
Lassen County News
Lassen Family Services’ signs raise Domestic Violence Month awareness
According to a statement from Lassen Family Services the agency has domestic violence awareness yard signs available to place in front of your home or business for the month of October. These signs are free and available to everyone; however, LFS has a limited quantity. If you would like to...
Lassen County News
Update: SPD provides details on Main Street crash
This afternoon’s accident remains under investigation, but according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the driver of the eastbound vehicle that crashed into the department’s building about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 “possibly experienced a medical emergency causing them to lose control of their vehicle which then crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, over the curb and into the building.”
KDWN
Nevada high court overturns Reno road-rage murder conviction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned a murder conviction in a high-profile, road-rage case in Reno. The high court says in a 2-1 ruling that the Washoe County judge wrongly concluded last year that a fatal gunshot through a truck window constituted a burglary. Prosecutors had argued the burglary satisfied one of the legal requirements necessary to find Wayne Cameron guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Jarrod Faust. The Supreme Court said it wasn’t possible to determine if the jury’s verdict was based on the prosecution’s alternative theory that the killing was premeditated. But it ruled the “bullet-entry” burglary argument shouldn’t have been allowed.
Lassen County News
Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a Harvest Festival Friday
The Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a Harvest Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Walker Mansion, 3rd and Ash streets in Westwood. The free event features a pie baking contest, live music by Fourgery, food and crafts vendors, hay rides, a scarecrow contest, fresh produce, a pumpkin patch, a museum ride tour and face painting.
Lassen County News
SPD releases September crime statistics
The Susanville Police Department releases crime statistics for the month of September 2022. The SPD reports issuing 59 citations — 13 for misdemeanors, 23 for traffic violations and 21 for parking violations. The department reported 97 front desk, walk-in counter calls. The SPD reported 1,072 incidents — 529 calls for service, 542 officer initiated incidents, 379 business/building checks and five vehicle/pedestrian checks.
Plumas County News
CHP seeks public’s help identifying reckless motorcyclist in Almanor area
The Susanville area office of the California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person involved in reckless driving and motorcycle pursuits around the Chester and Lake Almanor Area, that have occurred within the last week. If you were a witness to the pursuits and can...
2news.com
NV Energy Reports 2,000+ Customers Without Power Across Washoe County
NV Energy reports that more than 2,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County on Monday. The biggest outage, in zip code 89523, near Mogul affected 1,900 customers. The outage started just before 9 a.m. on Monday. The cause remains under investigation.
krcrtv.com
Logging truck catches fire after crash in eastern Shasta County
OLD STATION, Calif. — A logging truck crashed with a sedan in eastern Shasta County on Wednesday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say there was a crash between logging truck and a car near the junction of Highway 89 and Highway 44, just before 11 a.m., about four miles north of Old Station.
