This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Most people have heard the old proverb, " An apple a day keeps the doctor away " at least once in their life. But does that same sentiment apply when you are talking about apple pie? Even if it somehow doesn't, we believe apple pie is still one of the best comfort desserts there is —And many Americans would agree with us.

According to the American Pie Council (Yes, there is such a thing as a council for pie), apple pie is the number one pie preference among Americans. In fact, one in every five Americans claim it as their first pick in pie.

So, where's the best place to get apple pie in all of Nebraska ? Modern Love in Omaha . Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about it:

Modern Love is a delicious vegan restaurant that serves up "heavenly" vegan apple pie a la mode with their house-made cashew-based ice cream.

I'd like to introduce you to a new proverb coined by my own uncle. He once told me a life rule of his is to, " Never pass on pie. " Check out the full list of the best apple pie in each state from Eat This, Not That!

Comments / 1

