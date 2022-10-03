ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Hurricane warning: Strengthening Ian targeting South Carolina next

Hurricane warnings were issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters expect life-threatening dangers as the storm tracks back over land. Hurricane warnings were issued along the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning as AccuWeather forecasters warn that Ian will strengthen back into...
CBS Minnesota

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

A group of men were seen swimming at a beach in Fort Myers, Florida, amid dangerous conditions as Hurricane Ian made its way to the state on Wednesday, 28 September.Up to 18 feet of storm surge is expected in the area, which is under an evacuation order, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).Footage shows three people splashing in the water amid strong winds.Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian: Catfish swims up road as devastating floods hit FloridaFlorida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida

Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Tropical Storm Ian is RE-STRENGTHENING to hurricane and is forecast to hit South Carolina tomorrow after tearing through Orlando on its way out to sea

Emergency crews were seen evacuating elderly residents from an Orlando nursing home on Thursday as a one-in 1,000-year storm continues to batter the theme park capital of the United States before it makes its way to South Carolina. Hurricane Ian blasted the Sunshine State with catastrophic force on Wednesday afternoon...
ORLANDO, FL
Space.com

Satellites track 5 storms as Atlantic hurricane season heats up

There are currently four areas of concern above the Atlantic Ocean including Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2022 has picked up momentum. After a slow start, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm after knocking out power...
ENVIRONMENT
