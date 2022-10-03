Read full article on original website
WATCH: Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’ as Hurricane Fiona recovery continues
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
WESH
2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Georgia or the Carolinas, here is what you need to do now
According to the National Hurricane Center, residents of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas need to be alert as Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall for a second time along the states’ east coasts. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves up...
This storm chaser’s supercar took a licking when Hurricane Ian hit Florida. See the damage
It had just gone through an upgrade.
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
Hurricane Ian update: Hundreds feared dead after Florida hit with 150mph winds & massive storm surge, sheriff says
HUNDREDS of people have been feared dead in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon, battering the state with 150mph winds and flooding entire counties. The storm has left a path of destruction across the Sunshine State, knocking out power grids and submerging dozens of homes underwater, prompting...
Hurricane warning: Strengthening Ian targeting South Carolina next
Hurricane warnings were issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters expect life-threatening dangers as the storm tracks back over land. Hurricane warnings were issued along the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning as AccuWeather forecasters warn that Ian will strengthen back into...
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:
Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
A group of men were seen swimming at a beach in Fort Myers, Florida, amid dangerous conditions as Hurricane Ian made its way to the state on Wednesday, 28 September.Up to 18 feet of storm surge is expected in the area, which is under an evacuation order, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).Footage shows three people splashing in the water amid strong winds.Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian: Catfish swims up road as devastating floods hit FloridaFlorida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Phys.org
Hurricane Ian: How climate change is making North Atlantic tropical storms worse
Hurricane Ian first made landfall in western Cuba as a category 3 storm, wiping out power for 11 million people. It continued northwards over the Gulf of Mexico where it strengthened over exceptionally warm ocean water (which meteorologists describe as "rocket fuel" for hurricanes). On reaching the coast of Florida,...
Tropical Storm Ian is RE-STRENGTHENING to hurricane and is forecast to hit South Carolina tomorrow after tearing through Orlando on its way out to sea
Emergency crews were seen evacuating elderly residents from an Orlando nursing home on Thursday as a one-in 1,000-year storm continues to batter the theme park capital of the United States before it makes its way to South Carolina. Hurricane Ian blasted the Sunshine State with catastrophic force on Wednesday afternoon...
Satellites track 5 storms as Atlantic hurricane season heats up
There are currently four areas of concern above the Atlantic Ocean including Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2022 has picked up momentum. After a slow start, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm after knocking out power...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Rising rivers threaten inland Florida towns with flooding after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have gone up...
