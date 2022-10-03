ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10NEWS

Free legal help available for those recovering from Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Those affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian now have access to a free legal help hotline through the American Bar Association. According to ABA's website, the hotline is available to connect residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties to free legal services.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seminole, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
10 Tampa Bay

FEMA sending disaster relief to Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Layoffs at St. Pete bank grow to 78 as company cuts Maryland jobs

Days after cutting nearly 60 jobs in Clearwater, BayFirst Financial is laying off an additional 20 employees in a Maryland office. The job cuts, according to a letter provided to the state and which mirrors the previous notification, are due to the company’s decision to discontinue its national mortgage division because of a “continuing decline in mortgage volume leading to division losses, along with the uncertainty of the outlook of mortgage lending in the near- to mid-term.”
MARYLAND STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money has opened. The Rental and Move-in Assistance Program (RMAP) provides Tampa residents with money for security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and/or an ongoing monthly rental subsidy, according to the city’s website. The city has allocated $6 million in funds for the program for 2023. Households can get assistance for up to a year. The average award amount is around $10,000.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

AMPLIFY Hope: Hurricane Ian Relief & Recovery Fund

This past week, the residents of Tampa Bay were watching as Hurricane Ian bore down on our communities. We all watched as the track of Ian adjusted to the East. We were spared a catastrophic event. But as a result, Hurricane Ian has taken a catastrophic toll on the Southwest Florida Coast, affecting thousands of businesses and residents. To help aid in the recovery efforts, AMPLIFY Clearwater has launched AMPLIFY Hope, a recovery fund focused on providing disaster relief assistance to the communities devasted by the storm.
CLEARWATER, FL
usf.edu

Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price

For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services

DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
SEMINOLE, FL
995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Parks department is ‘more than the fun stuff’

St. Petersburg’s Parks & Recreation Department’s scope of responsibilities extends far beyond the city’s greenspaces and recreation centers before, during and after a natural disaster. The department is a vital cog in St. Petersburg’s Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts, explained Mike Jefferis, Leisure services administrator, and it is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

