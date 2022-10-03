Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Businesses Can Apply For Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Businesses across Hillsborough County that were impacted by Hurricane Ian can now apply to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. The state has made $50 million available for businesses. At least $10 million of those funds must be
10NEWS
Free legal help available for those recovering from Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Those affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian now have access to a free legal help hotline through the American Bar Association. According to ABA's website, the hotline is available to connect residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties to free legal services.
Tampa rental assistance program now accepting applications after 6-month pause
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa has reopened its Rental & Move-In Assistance Program (RMAP) program after it was paused in March due to a staggering response. "We are looking at those individuals that are working hard every day and still not able to make ends meet," said Mayor Jane Castor during a news conference Wednesday.
Caravan of supplies, meals and workers are heading from Pinellas County Schools to Lee County
LARGO, Fla. — A caravan of supplies, workers and thousands of meals is heading from Largo to Fort Myers, with the goal of getting Lee County schools back open to students as quickly as possible in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Early Thursday morning, Pinellas County Schools sent a...
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
FEMA sending disaster relief to Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.
businessobserverfl.com
Layoffs at St. Pete bank grow to 78 as company cuts Maryland jobs
Days after cutting nearly 60 jobs in Clearwater, BayFirst Financial is laying off an additional 20 employees in a Maryland office. The job cuts, according to a letter provided to the state and which mirrors the previous notification, are due to the company’s decision to discontinue its national mortgage division because of a “continuing decline in mortgage volume leading to division losses, along with the uncertainty of the outlook of mortgage lending in the near- to mid-term.”
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
Dunedin water, wastewater systems 'safe' after cybersecurity 'incident'
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin announced its water and wastewater treatment facilities are "secure and operational" following a cybersecurity "incident" — the extent of which is still unknown. IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees...
wfla.com
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money has opened. The Rental and Move-in Assistance Program (RMAP) provides Tampa residents with money for security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and/or an ongoing monthly rental subsidy, according to the city’s website. The city has allocated $6 million in funds for the program for 2023. Households can get assistance for up to a year. The average award amount is around $10,000.
destinationtampabay.com
AMPLIFY Hope: Hurricane Ian Relief & Recovery Fund
This past week, the residents of Tampa Bay were watching as Hurricane Ian bore down on our communities. We all watched as the track of Ian adjusted to the East. We were spared a catastrophic event. But as a result, Hurricane Ian has taken a catastrophic toll on the Southwest Florida Coast, affecting thousands of businesses and residents. To help aid in the recovery efforts, AMPLIFY Clearwater has launched AMPLIFY Hope, a recovery fund focused on providing disaster relief assistance to the communities devasted by the storm.
usf.edu
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
Sarasota County Schools closed indefinitely after Hurricane Ian's impacts
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian cleanup takes place across the southwestern Florida region, Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely. Everything is up in the air. There are still many questions as to when schools will open, what schools are damaged and who can return. “Every time something...
businessobserverfl.com
Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services
DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
Clearwater brewery to send thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A brewery in Clearwater is preparing to ship thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida. Big Storm Brewing Co. will send 4,700 gallons of water and other supplies to the survivors of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Tuesday morning. Tampa Bay community members also donated...
stpetecatalyst.com
Parks department is ‘more than the fun stuff’
St. Petersburg’s Parks & Recreation Department’s scope of responsibilities extends far beyond the city’s greenspaces and recreation centers before, during and after a natural disaster. The department is a vital cog in St. Petersburg’s Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts, explained Mike Jefferis, Leisure services administrator, and it is...
Thousands in Sarasota and Manatee counties still without power
Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting the highest numbers of residents with power outages in the Tampa Bay area.
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
