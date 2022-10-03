Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Knock CRM and Rooof Announce Strategic Partnership
Rooof joins Knock’s partner program to offer best-in-class, fully automated solutions to market apartments on Craigslist and seamless integration with Knock. Knock CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, announced a strategic partnership and patent license with Rooof, the leading provider of software and services for multifamily teams who market apartments on marketplaces, most notably Craigslist. The alliance will empower organizations with the ability to fully automate or fully outsource posting of apartment ads on Craigslist, while benefiting from seamless integration with Knock’s CRM platform for lead tracking and reporting.
technologynetworks.com
Optibrium Strengthens Global AI Drug Discovery Software Operations With Three Key Appointments
Optibrium has announced three key appointments: Michelle Harrison as Head of Strategic Marketing, Chris Khoury as Associate Director of Business Development, and Imran Ghauri as Business Development Manager. The appointments bring extensive AI and life science expertise and will align global business development and marketing strategies to further develop and commercialise the Company’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies. Driven by recent investment and continued commercial growth, Optibrium plans to double its headcount by the end of 2023, including recruitment for C-suite roles.
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
Perficient Renews Partnership with Latin American Robot Building Team RioBotz, Announces Multi-Year Agreement
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Brazilian-based fighting robot building team, RioBotz, and their BattleBots competitor, “Minotaur.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005119/en/ Minotaur Robot (Photo: Business Wire)
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
SecureAuth Strengthens Its Channel with Grupo TRC and SDG as New Channel Partners to Deliver Market-Leading Passwordless Continuous Authentication
Partnership Greatly Expands on SecureAuth Selling and Delivery Reach Globally. SecureAuth, a leader in next-gen authentication and access management, announces new partnerships with Grupo TRC and SDG. The SecureAuth Partner Program offers partners a differentiated and game-changing next-gen authentication solution with Arculix to jointly solve organizations’ identity security issues, partner enablement, and a true partnership. As a channel first company, SecureAuth is aggressively investing in channel enablement programs to accelerate growth and bring its vision for authentication to a wider range of customers.
salestechstar.com
Tecsys’ End-to-End Elite Healthcare Supply Chain Software Offering Adds Receiving Functionality; In a League of Its Own
With the Addition of Its Mobile Receiving App, Tecsys’ Elite™ Healthcare Becomes the Only Software Solution to Natively Span Dock to Doc with its Supply Chain Management Platform for Health Systems. Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announces a key milestone for its end-to-end Elite...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
food-safety.com
Motive Provides Monitoring Solutions for Cold Chain Transportation, Integrations for Thermo King Reefers
Motive has launched a new monitoring solution for refrigerated vehicles and trailers, which are also known as reefers. The solution is intended to help food and beverage businesses improve compliance with food transportation safety requirements and reduce costs related to reefer operations. Motive Reefer Monitoring includes a new Environmental Sensor...
CARS・
DVM 360
Morris Animal Foundation accepting study of domestic equid health proposals
Morris Animal Foundation announced it is currently accepting proposals for studies with a focus on domestic equid health topics. The Foundation also disclosed that it has a special interest in any proposals with a primary focus on pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID), also known as Cushing’s disease. According to...
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005032/en/ Pearl announces the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
South Korean 4D Imaging Radar Solution Firm bitsensing Raises $10 million
South Korean 4D imaging radar solution company bitsensing raised $10 million in Series A Funding for a total of $21 million in funding since its inception. Among the investors are AF WPartners, ARGES Private Equity, Mando Corporation, and more. bitsensing delivers radar solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent traffic management and...
salestechstar.com
Board Appoints Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer
Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Nelson...
satnews.com
Sky and Space’s Chief Executive Officer’s expertise in satellite space, investment banking and more comes at a critical junction
Sky and Space Company Limited, (Sky and Space) a nanosatellite service provider, announced industry veteran Mark Gilroy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition, the Company appointed Sky and Space co-founder, Meir Moalem, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Gilroy immediately assumes executive leadership of the company and is appointed to Sky and Space’s Board of Directors.
DVM 360
This week on dvm360.com: An inside look at one of this year’s dvm360® Hospital Design Competition grand prize winner, plus more veterinary news
Happy Monday! One week today, the dvm360® team and the veterinary industry will take over Atlantic City, New Jersey for the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC). Starting October 10, veterinary professionals from all different specialties will teach attendees about everything from behavior to one health. With 145 CE credits up for grabs, this is a conference you do not want to miss so secure your spot here today!
technode.global
MAS launches ESG Impact Hub to spur growth of ESG ecosystem
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday launched the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Impact Hub (the Hub) to spur co-location and collaboration between ESG FinTech start-ups and solution providers, financial institutions and real economy stakeholders. MAS said in a statement the hub will also anchor industry-driven sustainability initiatives...
daystech.org
Deloitte acquires SFL Scientific to extend AI and data science services and solutions
Deloitte has acquired the enterprise of SFL Scientific which underscores Deloitte’s dedication to investing within the capabilities that private and non-private sector shoppers want to remodel their companies for future success. Combining SFL Scientific’s deep science and analytics data with Deloitte’s breadth of AI capabilities and business depth and...
hypebeast.com
INFINIT3.io Taps Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. for Charlie Grin Release
For the launch of its cultural hub and technology platform, INFINIT3.io, co-founded by Andy Chiu alongside a team of culture and consumer veterans, is now readying its inaugural collaborative release with Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. Tapping into the infinite possibilities to bridge physical and digital experiences, INFINIT3.io is developing consumer participation in the rapidly growing digital economy, providing a more familiar experience.
salestechstar.com
Crooze Announces Native Box Sign eSignature Capability in Crooze Contracts Management for Box
As Crooze continues to provide effective ways for companies to optimize contracting by leveraging Crooze Contracts Management for Box, they are introducing major enhancements by making Box Sign, Box’s native e-signature tool, a key component of Crooze solutions. The new capabilities, which will be highlighted at Box’s annual customer event, BoxWorks 2022, continues Crooze’s focus to digitally transform how agreements are created, processed, signed, securely stored in contract libraries in Box, the leading Content Cloud.
metro-magazine.com
Optibus Launches Performance Suite
Optibus announced it has launched the Performance Suite, an end-to-end software platform for public transportation planning and operations, according to the company's news release. Optibus said its latest bundle of features is designed to analyze, predict, and improve on-time performance (OTP) and the quality of public transportation. Using real-time analytics...
