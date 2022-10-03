ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Affordable housing development breaks ground in west Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An affordable housing development officially broke ground in Fayetteville this week after years in the planning stages. Cobblestone Farms Community will be built on 15 acres in west Fayetteville off Weddington. The 89 units can house between 300 to 400 people. They will be well below market value with rent being between $325 and $625 dollars a month.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Nonprofit bakery hires neurodiverse individuals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and this year’s theme is ‘Disability Part of the Equity Equation.’ KNWA/FOX24 visited a bakery that exemplifies this by hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rockin’ Baker employees, which they call ‘cadets’, are learning much more than how to bake fresh bread. Cadets […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.
FORT SMITH, AR
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fort Smith, Arkansas

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fort Smith for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fort Smith. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
FORT SMITH, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
onlyinark.com

Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?

Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
FORT SMITH, AR
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas

The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
