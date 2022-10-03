Read full article on original website
Affordable housing development breaks ground in west Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An affordable housing development officially broke ground in Fayetteville this week after years in the planning stages. Cobblestone Farms Community will be built on 15 acres in west Fayetteville off Weddington. The 89 units can house between 300 to 400 people. They will be well below market value with rent being between $325 and $625 dollars a month.
LISA Academy celebrates opening of second NWA campus
LISA Academy Public Charter Schools plans to celebrate the grand opening of its second Northwest Arkansas campus with the new Rogers-Bentonville school this month.
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
U of A offering free application day for Arkansas students
The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday it is making it more affordable for students who live in the Natural State to apply as application fees will be waived for three days.
Nonprofit bakery hires neurodiverse individuals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and this year’s theme is ‘Disability Part of the Equity Equation.’ KNWA/FOX24 visited a bakery that exemplifies this by hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rockin’ Baker employees, which they call ‘cadets’, are learning much more than how to bake fresh bread. Cadets […]
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.
Report: Commercial vacancy rate in NWA falls in first half of 2022
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Skyline Report released by Arvest Bank, the overall vacancy rate for commercial property in Benton and Washington Counties fell notably over the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The report states that the rate fell from 8.9% to 5.8%. The drop is significant […]
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fort Smith, Arkansas
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fort Smith for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fort Smith. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Springdale, Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to move to Springdale, Arkansas, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. This will impact about 1,000 workers, Derek...
New affordable housing units in West Fayetteville
Affordable housing for residents in Northwest Arkansas has intensified throughout the years with at least 150,000 residents unable to afford market-rate housing, according to the Excellerate Foundation.
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
Washington County offering public defender legal clinic
If you have a warrant for failure to appear in Washington County court, there may be a solution for you.
DPS reports multiple deadly weekend accidents
The Arkansas Department of Public Safety reported that a trio of wrecks involving fatalities occurred from September 30-October 2.
All corporate Tyson employees to relocate to Springdale
Tyson Foods announced it is relocating all its corporate employees to its Springdale headquarters beginning in phased portions next year.
OK man killed in single-car crash in Leflore County
A Bokoshe, OK man that was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident was killed on October 4 in Arkoma, OK.
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?
Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas
The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
