ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Society
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Home, KS
Great Bend Post

Tellers 1872 inching closer to opening in downtown Great Bend

Anticipation for a new steakhouse in downtown Great Bend continues to grow. Pictures posted on the RePerks Facebook page earlier this week are a hint of things to come. Tellers 1872 Manager Rick Riggs is still uncertain about an opening date, though the Facebook post did say "a few more weeks." Riggs is certain he's pleased with the work of Mark Bitter at Custom Floor Designs as the dining room nears completion.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Friendship#Soups#Charity#The Senior Center
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (10/5)

Action from the Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Barton County Commission agenda:. A. RESOLUTION: A Resolution Concerning the Involvement of Sitting Barton County Commissioners on Area Boards and Committees: -Commissioner Kirby Krier provided details. The adopted Resolution establishes guidelines for Commissioners when dealing with area boards and committees. NEW BUSINESS. A....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Great Bend Post

City of Great Bend still waiting on final numbers from cleanup

The big cleanup in Great Bend is over. The top vote getter in the "quality of life" vote ran from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Monday that final numbers are not in, and final costs will depend on reports from Stone Sand and Anspaugh regarding the use of the construction-sized dumpsters, as well as reports from Acme Iron and Scrap and the Barton County Landfill regarding tonnage of materials turned in.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (10/5)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3e5y9Ou. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
TheHorse.com

Kansas Sees First Equine WNV Cases in 2022

On Oct. 3, the Kansas Department of Agriculture reported that two horses in Sedgwick and Reno counties tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) during the past week. Both horses presented with neurologic signs and are recovering following treatment. These are the first confirmed WNV cases in Kansas in 2022.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy