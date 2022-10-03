Read full article on original website
Barton to host ribbon cutting for plumbing, carpentry and welding shop
Barton Community College will celebrate the completion of the carpentry, plumbing and welding shop in conjunction with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 in rooms T173-174. There will be brief comments, light refreshments and tours of the facility. Executive Director of...
Reality U returns to Great Bend Middle School on Oct. 13
United Way of Central Kansas is bringing Reality U back to Great Bend Middle School for the sixth year on Oct. 13. With the support of numerous sponsors and the Great Bend Middle School Booster Club, UWCK is setting out to teach this year’s eighth graders about personal finance in a fun and engaging way.
Barton Community College recognizes employees for years of service
Barton Community College recognized employees for years of service at an all-campus forum earlier this semester. Director of Grants - Cathie Oshiro, 35 years Chief Accreditation Officer & Director of Financial Aid - Myrna Perkins, 30 years. Director of Management Information Systems - Renee Demel, 30 years Instructor of Military...
Great Bend's ‘Broadway Beauties’ encore program set for Sunday
The Barton County Historical Society will host an encore presentation byJustin Engleman of his “Broadway Beauties,” at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Ray Schulz Library at the historical society, 85 S. Hwy. 281, Great Bend. The program features many of the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue. Admission is $5 and members are free.
Cleaner streets: Great Bend to purchase new street sweeper
The City of Great Bend is anticipating cleaner streets next year when a new street sweeper will arrive for the Public Works department. The Great Bend City Council approved a 48-month, 3%-interest lease purchase agreement with First Kansas Bank for the purchase of a street sweeper for $281,105.49. Public Works...
Financial support available to make sidewalk repairs in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend is throwing $20,000 into a fund to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The cost share program is available immediately on a first come, first serve basis. Great Bend had a sidewalk repair program, but city administration noted it was poorly written....
Great Bend Post
Tellers 1872 inching closer to opening in downtown Great Bend
Anticipation for a new steakhouse in downtown Great Bend continues to grow. Pictures posted on the RePerks Facebook page earlier this week are a hint of things to come. Tellers 1872 Manager Rick Riggs is still uncertain about an opening date, though the Facebook post did say "a few more weeks." Riggs is certain he's pleased with the work of Mark Bitter at Custom Floor Designs as the dining room nears completion.
Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
Gauging public’s interest to have Mike Rowe as a speaker in Great Bend
Last year, a number of local organizations formed the Workforce Connections group to improve hiring, retention, recruiting and workforce culture in the Great Bend area. The group consists of representatives from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development, Barton Community College, Kansas WorkforceONE and Great Bend High School.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (10/5)
Action from the Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Barton County Commission agenda:. A. RESOLUTION: A Resolution Concerning the Involvement of Sitting Barton County Commissioners on Area Boards and Committees: -Commissioner Kirby Krier provided details. The adopted Resolution establishes guidelines for Commissioners when dealing with area boards and committees. NEW BUSINESS. A....
Bike and hike trail created within Great Bend city limits
The City of Great Bend is now among one of the few towns in Kansas to have a single-track mountain bike and hiking trail within city limits. A group of area bicyclists who maintain the Lake Barton trail, north of town, have created a path around Rotary Lake, formerly known as MacArthur Lake.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Announces New Director of Marketing and Communications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Brittney Weis has been named Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS.) Weis is a tenured marketing and communications leader who will oversee internal, external, and strategic communications for the health system, while also focusing on marketing and branding. As a native...
The 2022 Fall Homecoming Court at Great Bend High School
Great Bend High School’s 2022 Fall Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. The match-up will include the Great Bend vs. Liberal football game at Great Bend High School’s Memorial Stadium. The community is invited to celebrate during several Homecoming events including a parade in downtown Great Bend...
City of Great Bend still waiting on final numbers from cleanup
The big cleanup in Great Bend is over. The top vote getter in the "quality of life" vote ran from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Monday that final numbers are not in, and final costs will depend on reports from Stone Sand and Anspaugh regarding the use of the construction-sized dumpsters, as well as reports from Acme Iron and Scrap and the Barton County Landfill regarding tonnage of materials turned in.
Holy Family School's 'A Night Under the Stars' Oct. 8
From Holy Family School... Excitement continues to build at Holy Family School as we near the date for "A Night Under the Stars" to be held at the Columbus Club on Oct. 8. Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7 p.m.
Ellinwood 7th graders get hands-on with geology at Oklahoma salt plains
Good science is all about getting your hands dirty. For nearly a decade, Ellinwood science teacher Kelsie Harmon has allowed her students to do just that at the Great Salt Plains Selenite Digging Area just outside of Cherokee, Okla. Late last month, Harmon accompanied 32 seventh graders for a little digging as part of her geology unit.
Hoisington Chamber begins new tradition with November Turkey Bowl
It's November, it's cold outside, and everyone is already thinking about Thanksgiving. It's time to have some fun indoors. That's why the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce is moving its summer bowling event to November. Hoisington Chamber Director Karen Baldyga said the new Turkey Bowl will be an annual event. "We...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (10/5)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3e5y9Ou. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
TheHorse.com
Kansas Sees First Equine WNV Cases in 2022
On Oct. 3, the Kansas Department of Agriculture reported that two horses in Sedgwick and Reno counties tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) during the past week. Both horses presented with neurologic signs and are recovering following treatment. These are the first confirmed WNV cases in Kansas in 2022.
