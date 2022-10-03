ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA

BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
BRENHAM, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family

HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
HUMBLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Local boy, 10, battling unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a local child that is battling a painful unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Branson Shaw, 10, is the son of longtime radio personality Brandin Shaw and his wife Stephanie, who works as a secretary at a local church.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Willie Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man’s decomposing body found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas

HOUSTON — A man’s decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas. According to KPRC, Houston Police Department officers were called out to an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, on Monday after employees of the complex called 911. The employees told dispatch that they noticed there was a “foul odor and insects near the odor of the unit.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard, Galveston Police Department rescue 2 overdue boaters near San Leon, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Monday who were reported overdue near San Leon, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 2:45 a.m. from the Galveston Police Department of an overdue 14-foot jon boat with two people aboard who were last heard from at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that their vessel was possibly disabled and taking on water near San Leon off Eagle Point.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lee, Barbers Hill ISD plan exciting future for students

BAYTOWN, Texas – Leaders of Barbers Hill ISD and Lee College are taking steps that could lead to the creation of a college campus in the Mont Belvieu community. “We are thrilled to be working with Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole, a tremendous visionary leader, who has brought exemplary programs to his district,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president. “We look forward to advancing the tradition of excellence at Barbers Hill ISD.”
MONT BELVIEU, TX
Click2Houston.com

2nd Texas City nursing home accused of neglect toward residents

TEXAS CITY – On the heels of a disturbing incident captured on video depicting an 87-year-old resident being abused by caretakers, a separate abuse allegation has been raised against another nursing home in Texas City. Seabreeze Nursing and Rehab Facility are accused of neglecting a 60-year-old resident by keeping...
TEXAS CITY, TX

