Click2Houston.com
HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston
The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
fox26houston.com
National Night Out brings out law enforcement into underserved North Houston community
HOUSTON - On Tuesday Houston Police officers and Harris County Sheriff's deputies will be out in full force building relationships and spending time with residents in the communities they serve. This is a part of the annual national night out, meant to bridge gaps between law enforcement and residents. The...
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Port Arthur News
Local boy, 10, battling unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a local child that is battling a painful unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Branson Shaw, 10, is the son of longtime radio personality Brandin Shaw and his wife Stephanie, who works as a secretary at a local church.
conroetoday.com
Who killed Willie Williams?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
Click2Houston.com
2 men shot, killed while sitting inside southwest Houston restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for suspects accused of shooting and killing two men while they were at a restaurant in southwest Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting inside of a restaurant located at 12320 Bellaire Blvd....
Click2Houston.com
Operation ‘Take My Body Back’: Public invited to free health and wellness event
HOUSTON – The Cam Agency LLC. and Glory Fitness will sponsor and host a free fitness, health and wellness festival, “Take My Body Back,” on Oct. 15. The event will be held at Glory Fitness Training Studio, located 5112 Ashbrook Dr Suite B, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
Man’s decomposing body found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas
HOUSTON — A man’s decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas. According to KPRC, Houston Police Department officers were called out to an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, on Monday after employees of the complex called 911. The employees told dispatch that they noticed there was a “foul odor and insects near the odor of the unit.”
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard, Galveston Police Department rescue 2 overdue boaters near San Leon, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Monday who were reported overdue near San Leon, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 2:45 a.m. from the Galveston Police Department of an overdue 14-foot jon boat with two people aboard who were last heard from at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that their vessel was possibly disabled and taking on water near San Leon off Eagle Point.
Click2Houston.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brothers keep father’s legacy alive at Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria
HOUSTON – Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria is a family-owned and operated restaurant in the Lake Houston area with a goal of treating everyone like family. An immigrant’s dream turned into a reality, Ramon Reyes came to the U.S. from Mexico as a teen and built the thriving eatery from the ground up.
Who is Maira Gutierrez, the woman who was kidnapped and killed in SE Houston?
HOUSTON — Family members and police have identified the woman found dead in an abandoned SUV as Maira Gutierrez, a mother of four. According to investigators, Gutierrez was abducted from a Pasadena apartment complex Monday morning. Witnesses called the police when they saw her being forced inside her own SUV at gunpoint.
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
fox26houston.com
Family-owned business in north Houston demolished after fire, investigators suspect possible arson
HOUSTON - A family-owned business in north Houston is now trying to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their building. Investigators suspect it may have been arson. It happened at Martin’s Lumber & Roofing Supply on Jensen and Melbourne Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Christina Franco is...
Click2Houston.com
Lee, Barbers Hill ISD plan exciting future for students
BAYTOWN, Texas – Leaders of Barbers Hill ISD and Lee College are taking steps that could lead to the creation of a college campus in the Mont Belvieu community. “We are thrilled to be working with Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole, a tremendous visionary leader, who has brought exemplary programs to his district,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president. “We look forward to advancing the tradition of excellence at Barbers Hill ISD.”
Click2Houston.com
2nd Texas City nursing home accused of neglect toward residents
TEXAS CITY – On the heels of a disturbing incident captured on video depicting an 87-year-old resident being abused by caretakers, a separate abuse allegation has been raised against another nursing home in Texas City. Seabreeze Nursing and Rehab Facility are accused of neglecting a 60-year-old resident by keeping...
