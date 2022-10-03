Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
3 things that cause major tidal surge concerns in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — The storm most definitely was not one for the record books, but it could have been. Of course, Hampton Roads has been through many hurricanes in the past and many nor'easters. So, what was it about Monday's projected tidal surge that made it so concerning?. When...
WAVY News 10
Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
Crane on barge catches fire in James River near Newport News shipyard
A crane on a barge caught fire Tuesday night in the James River near Newport News Shipbuilders. No one was hurt. Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.
publicradioeast.org
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
How sea level rise could impact Hampton Roads property values
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year 2050 may seem like a long ways-away now, but Don Bain knows by then, we should be able to see a much clearer idea of the impact of rising sea levels on the homes near our waters. “Science-based qualities that people can relate...
Hampton fixing lights, fishing pier at Buckroe Beach following severe flooding
The City of Hampton is making repairs to multiple things at Buckroe Beach following damage done by severe weather.
Dominion Energy looks to weatherize 40 homes to celebrate 40 years of its EnergyShare program
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — George Cherry and his wife have lived in their Chesapeake home for almost 30 years. On Wednesday, they got a home makeover. “This is something you’d have to sit back and save up for three or five years," Cherry said. With fall and winter on...
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
Virginia Beach declares state of emergency ahead of likely nor'easter flooding
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency Sunday night ahead of possible widespread flooding from a nor'easter. City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen said Virginia Beach is considering the risks that this could be a multi-day coastal flooding event.
Family discovery adds new twist in mysterious disappearance of Virginia woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
wfxrtv.com
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed in the rock of a ridge near Duffield in Scott County. It is surrounded by Natural Tunnel State Park.
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
Hampton declares emergency ahead of nor'easter, expects flooding conditions similar to Hurricane Sandy
HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton saw strong winds and flooding from a nor’easter on Monday. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, eventually a post-tropical storm, combined with a cold front to create this storm. "I have been here years and years cleaning up after the storms," said...
Tidal flooding still an issue, but lower than predicted
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
USS Gerald R. Ford leaves Hampton Roads on first deployment
Tuesday marked a historic day in Hampton Roads as hundreds of sailors deployed on the USS Gerald R. Ford for the ship's first deployment.
