On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Ballard HS students in Grade 11 will be given the PSAT/NMSQT test and Ballard HS students in Grade 12 will be given the school day SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test). Students have the opportunity to take the free PSAT/SAT test at Ballard HS. It is not required. Students not wishing to test will stay home on this day.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO