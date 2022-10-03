Read full article on original website
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa General diagnostic center opens in St. Pete
Tampa General Hospital has opened the first phase of a new diagnostic center that will provide urgent care, primary care and cancer care services to St. Petersburg. The services for the new 10,000-square-foot center at 4949 4th St. N. are provided by TGH Urgent Care, powered by Fast Track and care coordination services, with Tampa General Medical Group offering primary care and TGH Cancer Institute surgical oncology services, which is planned to debut in the coming weeks.
Ron DeSantis says the media WANTED Hurricane Ian to hit Florida so they could advance their 'political agenda'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused the 'national regime media' of wanting Hurricane Ian to wreak havoc Tampa, claiming it would have been used to advance a 'political agenda.'. The Republican leader was speaking with small conservative outlet Florida's Voice, who caught up with him in hard-hit Lee County.
Number of Hurricane Ian deaths in Florida rises to 72, medical examiners confirm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida District Medical examiners confirmed Tuesday that the number of Hurricane Ian-related deaths in the state has risen to 72. In the Tampa Bay region, there are a total of 11 reported deaths. The highest number of deaths confirmed is in Lee County as 46...
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
Tampa's online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.
City of Dunedin dealing with ‘cybersecurity incident,’ network shutdowns
The City of Dunedin says its dealing with a "cybersecurity incident" that has shut down a number of systems in its network.
DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that “regime” media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida’s Voice, without providing any evidence. He added: “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.” Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane. But Ian’s path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida’s southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead, in harm’s way.Read it at Florida Politics
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
911 down for some Verizon customers in some Tampa Bay-area counties
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911 in Hernando, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that the 911 call may fail or the operator may hear the caller without the caller hearing the operator. But if the call rings into the Emergency Communications Center and doesn't go through, the sheriff's office says it will call back.
Central Florida woman at center of investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight stunt
In 2018, Perla Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco residents relieved, reflect on realities of coastal Florida living in wake of Ian
“We escaped.” “We dodged the bullet.” “We were lucky.”. Those were the thoughts of a few West Pasco residents as they cleaned up, took down boards and dragged sandbags away from their doorsteps as Hurricane Ian entered the Atlantic, leaving a battered Florida behind it last week.
FEMA sending disaster relief to Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.
usf.edu
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
Biden, DeSantis and Scott to meet in Florida as Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue
FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
floridapolitics.com
Brian Scott announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive to aid Hurricane Ian survivors
Scott, president of Escot Bus Lines, is collecting donations at Escot’s office. Pinellas County Commission candidate Brian Scott has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The supply drive will provide needed aid and resources to individuals displaced by...
businessobserverfl.com
Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services
DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
Caravan of supplies, meals and workers are heading from Pinellas County Schools to Lee County
LARGO, Fla. — A caravan of supplies, workers and thousands of meals is heading from Largo to Fort Myers, with the goal of getting Lee County schools back open to students as quickly as possible in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Early Thursday morning, Pinellas County Schools sent a...
Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
