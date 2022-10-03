ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Report: Russell Westbrook tweaked his shooting form, which has resulted in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage improving

As many Los Angeles Lakers fans know, star point guard Russell Westbrook struggled mightily to fit in with the team last season. Much of that was due to his ineffectiveness from beyond the arc, as he only connected on 29.8 percent of his shots from downtown. Some of his struggles from deep even led to some other NBA players making fun of him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move

Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley is following in Draymond Green’s footsteps and starting a podcast. He made the announcement on Twitter and joked that it was because he couldn’t say no to the money. Yea couldn’t say No💰💰💰sheesh https://t.co/WruKNfbCOZ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 4, 2022 NBA Central shared a video of Patrick Beverley’s […] The post Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother

Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

