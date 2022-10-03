Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."
Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a ‘comical buffoon’ if it wasn’t for his influence over young people
One of the most polarizing players in the NBA these days is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Though Irving is without a doubt one of the most skilled players in the league and incredibly entertaining to watch on the court, his personality off the court has led him to sour on many NBA fans.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Chilly Relationship With Another All-Time Lakers Legend
Kind of a depressing update, honestly.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'
You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the behind the scenes misdeeds of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart...
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Report: Russell Westbrook tweaked his shooting form, which has resulted in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage improving
As many Los Angeles Lakers fans know, star point guard Russell Westbrook struggled mightily to fit in with the team last season. Much of that was due to his ineffectiveness from beyond the arc, as he only connected on 29.8 percent of his shots from downtown. Some of his struggles from deep even led to some other NBA players making fun of him.
Kevin Durant’s Twitter like shows Kyrie Irving defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s harsh criticism
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went scorched earth on Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack but it appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of his teammate. Well, not exactly, but if his Twitter likes are any indication, that could be the case. KD liked...
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move
Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley is following in Draymond Green’s footsteps and starting a podcast. He made the announcement on Twitter and joked that it was because he couldn’t say no to the money. Yea couldn’t say No💰💰💰sheesh https://t.co/WruKNfbCOZ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 4, 2022 NBA Central shared a video of Patrick Beverley’s […] The post Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother
Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
