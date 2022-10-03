The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season
Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
Government Technology
Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K
(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Darien field hockey gets two goals from Wilks, rolls over Wilton in battle of unbeatens
DARIEN — Persistence paid off for the Darien field hockey team. Or, in the case of junior Blake Wilks, it was “risk.”. Wilks fired in a pair of blistering goals and Raina Johns and Ryan Hapgood each scored once as the Blue Wave earned a decisive 4-1 victory over Wilton in a battle of unbeaten teams Tuesday in Darien.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Trumbull Mall Fire
2022-10-04@7:00PMish–#Trubmull CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were busy with two incidents going at the same time. Firefighters were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 5065 Main Street for plants on fire in front of the Apple Store. Firefighters were also called to a kitchen fire on Lillian Drive (video posted separately).
Register Citizen
When will sale of Bridgeport's Sikorsky Airport to Connecticut Airport Authority happen?
BRIDGEPORT — An aide to Mayor Joe Ganim is still aiming to finalize a deal to sell Bridgeport-owned, Stratford-based Sikorsky Memorial Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority upstate by year's end. But City Council President Aidee Nieves, whose cooperation in the deal is key, this week sought to lower...
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
NewsTimes
New Haven, Hamden students told to 'leave the guns alone' in empowerment conference
NEW HAVEN — A conference geared toward Black and brown students from Hamden and New Haven public schools sought to empower and prepare them for a responsible, bright adulthood. Nearly 200 middle schoolers participated in workshops at Southern Connecticut State University from professionals on various topics such as impact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Norwalk dad arrested after knocking football coach unconscious with helmet at game
NORWALK — Police have arrested a local parent they say struck a youth football coach in the head with a helmet at a game Sunday at Brien McMahon High School. Christopher Polk, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace, Norwalk police said.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence
In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
wiltonbulletin.com
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
NewsTimes
New Haven high school principal announces resignation month into school year
NEW HAVEN — Weeks after the start of his first school year in the role, the principal of a local high school announced that he was stepping down. “I’m sad that I have to leave so soon after getting started,” Wilbur Cross High School’s John Tarka said in a video posted on his Instagram page Monday morning.
New Platt Tech School building makes debut in Milford
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday at the new Platt Technical High School facility in Milford.
wiltonbulletin.com
For 10 years, Wilton teens have turned to this group when they need a safe ride
WILTON — Wilton Safe Rides is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall with its highest number of Wilton teen volunteers in the program's history, officials said. Safe Rides provides free, safe trips home for Wilton teens on weekend nights during the school year. Those rides come from other Wilton teens who donate their time to ensure their neighbors and classmates stay safe. The program was founded in neighboring Darien in 1984 and has since spread to many high schools throughout the state.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag
WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
Comments / 0