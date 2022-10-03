ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

By Michael Fornabaio
wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wiltonbulletin.com

Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season

Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
BRISTOL, CT
Government Technology

Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K

(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
Southington, CT
Trumbull, CT
Cheshire, CT
Trumbull News: Trumbull Mall Fire

2022-10-04@7:00PMish–#Trubmull CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were busy with two incidents going at the same time. Firefighters were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 5065 Main Street for plants on fire in front of the Apple Store. Firefighters were also called to a kitchen fire on Lillian Drive (video posted separately).
TRUMBULL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence

In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
cimsec.org

Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns

On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
GROTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

For 10 years, Wilton teens have turned to this group when they need a safe ride

WILTON — Wilton Safe Rides is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall with its highest number of Wilton teen volunteers in the program's history, officials said. Safe Rides provides free, safe trips home for Wilton teens on weekend nights during the school year. Those rides come from other Wilton teens who donate their time to ensure their neighbors and classmates stay safe. The program was founded in neighboring Darien in 1984 and has since spread to many high schools throughout the state.
Register Citizen

Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag

WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT

