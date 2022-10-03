ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

thunder1320.com

Sipe hired as new Manchester Police Chief

Longtime Manchester Police Department veteran Bill Sipe has been named the new police chief for the city of Manchester. The full board of Manchester Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to hire Sipe, who was previously serving the department as a Major. The vote came one day...
City of Columbia announces $1.3 million Iron Bridge Road Bridge Grant

City officials came together last Thursday, Sept. 30 for the announcement of a $1.3 million grant from the Greater Nashville Regional Council for upgrades to the Iron Bridge Road, a project that has been in the works since 2010. Those in attendance included former Mayor of Columbia Dean Dickey, current...
On Target News

Possible Coffee County Animal Control Locations

After the Coffee County Capital Outlay and Health, Welfare and Recreation committees met recently, the county has three sites they are considering for a new animal shelter. The Rice property, which is the old Fann’s automotive site on the Hillsboro Hwy, a four-acre site behind the Manchester City Shop and on the right as you turn onto Jail Lane near the Coffee County Jail. The land behind the jail is no longer under consideration.
tnAchieves Mentors needed in Coffee County, deadline Oct. 21

Eighty-five mentors are needed in Coffee County to volunteer for the TN Promise class of 2023. According to the official website: “tnAchieves mentors play a critical role in the success of students across the state of Tennessee as they pursue a post-secondary credential. Many students need just a little extra help in navigating the college-going process. tnAchieves mentors provide that support by offering encouragement and personal guidance to students in their community.”
Putnam County September 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 65 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of September 2022. There were 59 new retail businesses licensed along with six manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
Hunter education course Oct. 24-28 at Tims Ford state park

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency encourages boaters to enjoy this final holiday weekend of summer in a safe and responsible matter. Registration Open: 18 Of 30 seats remaining at the time of writing. Meeting on: (4 Days) Monday, Oct 24, 2022 06:00 PM – 09:00 PM. Tuesday, Oct 25,...
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
Murfreesboro Police Talk with MTSU Students at Career Fair

Murfreesboro Police Department Recruitment Sgt. Jason Higgins and Engagement Coordinator Sgt. Amy Denton got an opportunity to talk with many MTSU students at a Career Fair held on campus Thursday. MPD has currently has opening for recruit officers & lateral transfers.
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro

Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
