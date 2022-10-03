After the Coffee County Capital Outlay and Health, Welfare and Recreation committees met recently, the county has three sites they are considering for a new animal shelter. The Rice property, which is the old Fann’s automotive site on the Hillsboro Hwy, a four-acre site behind the Manchester City Shop and on the right as you turn onto Jail Lane near the Coffee County Jail. The land behind the jail is no longer under consideration.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO