Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Sipe hired as new Manchester Police Chief
Longtime Manchester Police Department veteran Bill Sipe has been named the new police chief for the city of Manchester. The full board of Manchester Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to hire Sipe, who was previously serving the department as a Major. The vote came one day...
Manchester Hires New Police Chief and Water and Sewer Director
The City of Manchester has a new police chief and a new water and sewer department director. At a previous meeting, city leaders voted to allow Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to look over the applications and conduct interviews with candidates for police chief. Those conducting the interviews were Red...
mainstreetmaury.com
Community mourns the loss of retired Circuit Court 'Judge T' Jim Travis Hamilton
Retired Maury County Circuit Court Judge Jim Travis Hamilton has passed away at the age of 81. Hamilton, known to many as “Judge Jim T,” died Sunday, Sept 18 in Columbia.
mainstreetmaury.com
City of Columbia announces $1.3 million Iron Bridge Road Bridge Grant
City officials came together last Thursday, Sept. 30 for the announcement of a $1.3 million grant from the Greater Nashville Regional Council for upgrades to the Iron Bridge Road, a project that has been in the works since 2010. Those in attendance included former Mayor of Columbia Dean Dickey, current...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Possible Coffee County Animal Control Locations
After the Coffee County Capital Outlay and Health, Welfare and Recreation committees met recently, the county has three sites they are considering for a new animal shelter. The Rice property, which is the old Fann’s automotive site on the Hillsboro Hwy, a four-acre site behind the Manchester City Shop and on the right as you turn onto Jail Lane near the Coffee County Jail. The land behind the jail is no longer under consideration.
chattanoogacw.com
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
thunder1320.com
tnAchieves Mentors needed in Coffee County, deadline Oct. 21
Eighty-five mentors are needed in Coffee County to volunteer for the TN Promise class of 2023. According to the official website: “tnAchieves mentors play a critical role in the success of students across the state of Tennessee as they pursue a post-secondary credential. Many students need just a little extra help in navigating the college-going process. tnAchieves mentors provide that support by offering encouragement and personal guidance to students in their community.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Fire On S. Willow Tuesday Morning
Cookeville Fire Department crews responded to a commercial fire on South Willow Avenue in less than a minute Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire at the electronic repair shop began around 11:20 a.m. “We found the fire in the middle of the building, got a pretty quick knockdown...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County September 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 65 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of September 2022. There were 59 new retail businesses licensed along with six manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
thunder1320.com
Hunter education course Oct. 24-28 at Tims Ford state park
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency encourages boaters to enjoy this final holiday weekend of summer in a safe and responsible matter. Registration Open: 18 Of 30 seats remaining at the time of writing. Meeting on: (4 Days) Monday, Oct 24, 2022 06:00 PM – 09:00 PM. Tuesday, Oct 25,...
kwos.com
Two dangerous trees removed from popular Columbia park, before Roots N Blues; two more to be cut down
With several thousand people expected in Columbia’s popular Stephens Lake park this weekend for the Roots N Blues festival, park officials say two dangerous trees in the park have been removed. Columbia Parks and Recreation officials briefed the city council on Monday evening, saying the trees “presented an imminent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Talk with MTSU Students at Career Fair
Murfreesboro Police Department Recruitment Sgt. Jason Higgins and Engagement Coordinator Sgt. Amy Denton got an opportunity to talk with many MTSU students at a Career Fair held on campus Thursday. MPD has currently has opening for recruit officers & lateral transfers.
mymix1041.com
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
murfreesboro.com
3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro
Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
Nashville Scene
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
Comments / 0