Courtland, KS

Most Wanted Arrest

A woman on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught in McPherson. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended. She was being sought in the Sylvan Grove and Lincoln County areas before ultimately being caught in McPherson. Martinez-Reavis had been wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Saline Co. on one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of an opiate, one count of no drug tax stamp, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
Fire crews respond to car fire in Fairbury late Monday night

FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury responded to a car fire late Monday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. for a vehicle in flames just a few blocks from downtown Fairbury. Crews arrived at the scene near 3rd and H streets to find a silver SUV parked...
Cloud County Music Department presenting fall concert

CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College’s Music Department will present its Fall Choral Concert on Oct. 12. The concert, which is free, will be at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus. The concert will feature the Cloud County Community Chorale and the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir....
