ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri schools to receive more than $15 million from bipartisan Safer Communities Act

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that Missouri will receive more than $15 million in school safety funding from the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “As a parent and grandparent, I know that school safety is a top priority for every student, everyone who has a child in school, and all of the teachers, administrators, and staff who are part of the education system,” said Blunt. “In the wake of the Uvalde tragedy in May, Congress came together to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to provide additional safety, violence prevention, and mental health support to schools. I was proud to vote for the bill and I will continue working with the administration to support its full implementation.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
WARRENSBURG, MO
ksmu.org

Missouri and Kansas advocates want more hospitals to offer human donor milk to newborns

Each day as a lactation consultant, Michelle Finn sees first-hand the benefits of human milk for infant health. Over the past decade or so, Finn, the lactation team lead at the University of Kansas Health System, says more and more evidence has emerged supporting human milk as the standard of care, especially for the most vulnerable babies, including those with very low birth weight.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Infants#Senior Service#Parenting Tips#Wic
KFVS12

Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KMOV

Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

New skin cancer equipment to help out many in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New resources will soon make their way into different parts of Southeast Missouri, including the Bootheel area. Folks in the Heartland will have another option to help with skin cancer treatments in the area which is an alternative to the Mohs treatment. Alliance Dermatology Owner...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign both bills passed during the special session. One bill extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others. The other, the income tax package, will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years -- if Missouri brings in enough revenue. The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes. The bill signings will be at Parson’s state Capitol office at 10:15 A-M.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy