Medicaid application wait times drops under 45 days, Missouri Department of Social Services says
ST. LOUIS — "We are happy to report we were under 45 days processing as of about two weeks ago." That's the response from a spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Social Services on September 28, 2022. This is regarding the processing times for Medicaid. In August, 5 On...
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities
Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
kttn.com
Missouri schools to receive more than $15 million from bipartisan Safer Communities Act
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that Missouri will receive more than $15 million in school safety funding from the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “As a parent and grandparent, I know that school safety is a top priority for every student, everyone who has a child in school, and all of the teachers, administrators, and staff who are part of the education system,” said Blunt. “In the wake of the Uvalde tragedy in May, Congress came together to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to provide additional safety, violence prevention, and mental health support to schools. I was proud to vote for the bill and I will continue working with the administration to support its full implementation.”
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
ksmu.org
Missouri and Kansas advocates want more hospitals to offer human donor milk to newborns
Each day as a lactation consultant, Michelle Finn sees first-hand the benefits of human milk for infant health. Over the past decade or so, Finn, the lactation team lead at the University of Kansas Health System, says more and more evidence has emerged supporting human milk as the standard of care, especially for the most vulnerable babies, including those with very low birth weight.
KYTV
Springfield City Council study session on new Missouri homeless laws leaves plenty of questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recently-passed Missouri legislation related to the homeless is set to become law in the coming year. On Tuesday, the Springfield City Council looked at House Bill 1606 to understand its effect on local efforts. Several representatives from organizations that deal with the homeless were also...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Department of Conservation has weekly fall color updates available online
If you’re interested in finding the best places to take in leaves that are changing to lovely shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple, the Missouri Department of Conservation can help. The MDC tracks fall colors and provides weekly updates online. Media Specialist Maddie Est says foresters from all...
KFVS12
Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
Mike Parson signs 'largest tax cut in Missouri history' into law
Parson said the tax cuts mean more money for Missourians to spend, invest and save. Opponents of the tax cut argue that the income tax cut will mean a cut in social services, and benefits rich Missourians rather than working class people.
What local lawmakers are doing about pelvic exams without consent
Local lawmakers want to see bills passed that require doctors and doctors-in-training to ask patients for explicit consent before doing a pelvic exam on them while they're unconscious.
KMOV
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
KFVS12
New skin cancer equipment to help out many in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New resources will soon make their way into different parts of Southeast Missouri, including the Bootheel area. Folks in the Heartland will have another option to help with skin cancer treatments in the area which is an alternative to the Mohs treatment. Alliance Dermatology Owner...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign both bills passed during the special session. One bill extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others. The other, the income tax package, will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years -- if Missouri brings in enough revenue. The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes. The bill signings will be at Parson’s state Capitol office at 10:15 A-M.
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
