U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that Missouri will receive more than $15 million in school safety funding from the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “As a parent and grandparent, I know that school safety is a top priority for every student, everyone who has a child in school, and all of the teachers, administrators, and staff who are part of the education system,” said Blunt. “In the wake of the Uvalde tragedy in May, Congress came together to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to provide additional safety, violence prevention, and mental health support to schools. I was proud to vote for the bill and I will continue working with the administration to support its full implementation.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO