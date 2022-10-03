ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Where is fall? Summer-like temps return late week

Seattle - Wednesday is looking a lot like Tuesday with morning fog and low level clouds, but sunshine is right around the corner Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and most of Western Washington will get back to the sunshine a little sooner than yesterday.
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Tri-City Herald

It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?

Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast

After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#The Pacific Northwest#Seattle Mariners
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Feeling like summer in October

Seattle - Temps will soar to near record highs again Monday, as unusually warm weather persists in the Pacific Northwest. A strong ridge of high pressure will stay put over the region sending temps into the 80s in many locations. East winds will continue to push smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire into the Puget Sound area, bringing hazy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
KGW

Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth

Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy