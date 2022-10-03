Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Where is fall? Summer-like temps return late week
Seattle - Wednesday is looking a lot like Tuesday with morning fog and low level clouds, but sunshine is right around the corner Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and most of Western Washington will get back to the sunshine a little sooner than yesterday.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Less patchy morning fog Thursday will warm temperatures a few degrees
SEATTLE - Highs Wednesday landing cooler than our forecast as morning fog and afternoon haze keeps temperatures near average. The Seattle area only hitting 63 today and that is just one degree shy of normal for this time of year. Overnight will look very similar to the last couple of...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Tri-City Herald
It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?
Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unseasonably warm start to October stretches through the weekend
SEATTLE - It was a slow warm-up this morning as skies were quite foggy from the get-go. Highs Tuesday climbing into the mid 60s for the Seattle area with warmer highs to the south while to the north folks were stuck in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight we...
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
q13fox.com
Feeling like summer in October
Seattle - Temps will soar to near record highs again Monday, as unusually warm weather persists in the Pacific Northwest. A strong ridge of high pressure will stay put over the region sending temps into the 80s in many locations. East winds will continue to push smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire into the Puget Sound area, bringing hazy skies.
Chronicle
Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
The most popular Halloween candy in Oregon and Washington, according to online data
What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said in addition...
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
