The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Register Citizen
The Meat Grinder CT HS football podcast (S5, E5): Naugatuck's Chris Anderson & Return of the Big League Showdowns
GameTimeCT · The Meat Grinder (S5, E5): Naugatuck's Chris Anderson & Return of the big league showdowns. Welcome back to another edition of The Meat Grinder, your weekly inside look at high school football in Connecticut with GameTimeCT's Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley. If Week 4 was the...
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
Register Citizen
Prince Tech in Hartford closed for second time in month due to staff shortage
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Wednesday for a second time this fall, and according to a Connecticut Technical Education and Career System spokesperson, it could happen again unless the district hires more substitute teachers. Kerry Markey, director of communications for CTECS, said Prince Tech's pool...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Norwalk dad hit youth football coach with helmet over alleged prior incident
NORWALK — A local parent accused of hitting a youth football coach in the head with a helmet after a game told police he was "having a bad day" and it was the culmination of an argument the two were having over an alleged prior incident, according to his arrest warrant.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Eyewitness News
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
fox61.com
Guilford High School senior becomes first female to score varsity touchdown in school history
GUILFORD, Conn. — As their lead against Lyman Hall grew Friday night, the Guilford High School head football coach decided it was time to inject some girl power into the lineup, which resulted in history being made. Brianna Seixas, a senior, who began playing football in 5th grade, was...
Register Citizen
Republican Tracy Marra running unopposed for state's 141st District representing Darien, Rowayton
DARIEN — Republican candidate Tracy Marra is running unopposed to represent the 141st district in the Connecticut House of Representatives. Marra, a Darien resident, is set to replace Representative Terrie Wood, who is stepping down after completing her seventh term as the legislative representative serving Darien and Rowayton. Marra previously worked as Wood's campaign chair during the 2020 election.
New Britain Herald
Couple follows dream by opening CrossFit gym in Newington
NEWINGTON – A soon-to-be-wed couple has followed their dream and opened their own CrossFit gym right here in town. Pennsylvania-born Kevin Witchey and Southbury native Hayley McCormick recently opened the doors to CrossFit Topside at 190 Fenn Rd. “The beauty of CrossFit as a whole is that everyone shares...
Register Citizen
When will sale of Bridgeport's Sikorsky Airport to Connecticut Airport Authority happen?
BRIDGEPORT — An aide to Mayor Joe Ganim is still aiming to finalize a deal to sell Bridgeport-owned, Stratford-based Sikorsky Memorial Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority upstate by year's end. But City Council President Aidee Nieves, whose cooperation in the deal is key, this week sought to lower...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
Thieves are targeting tow trucks across Connecticut
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Security footage from Jay’s Automotive in Manchester shows a stolen car pulling into the lot, a man getting out, hopping into a rig, and then driving away. Earlier in the day, the same thing happened in the Enfield area, according to Jay Pitchell, who owns the business. “There has been nine […]
Register Citizen
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
Register Citizen
Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event
BRIDGEPORT — Leatha Crook didn't know she was having a stroke, but she knew something was wrong. About eight months ago, the 57-year-old Stratford resident had returned from shopping with a friend, and was suddenly unable to move. "If I moved, I would have fell," Crook said. Crook spoke...
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Register Citizen
Wilton BOE chairwoman defends $1.45M for instructional coaches in schools
WILTON — Allocating $1.45 million for instructional coaches in the schools was a topic of frequent discussion and even contention during the last school budget deliberations, but Board of Education Chair Deb Low is emphasizing their efficacy and need ahead of the upcoming budget. While the Board of Finance...
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Bristol Gas Station
A Connecticut resident claimed a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a gas station. An unnamed resident of the Hartford County city of Bristol won the "Hot Millions" prize from a ticket purchased at Citgo gas station in Bristol, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. CT Lottery...
New Platt Tech School building makes debut in Milford
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday at the new Platt Technical High School facility in Milford.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
