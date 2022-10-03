Read full article on original website
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
phillyvoice.com
Party in LOVE Park with Mural Arts Philadelphia during a month-long celebration
Celebrate Philadelphia's status as "Mural Capital of the World" this month with a variety of events across the city dedicated to public art. Mural Arts Philadelphia and TD Bank are hosting Mural Arts Month, which includes tours, happy hours, exhibitions and a festival in LOVE Park. This is the 24th time the event has taken place and this year's theme is "A Universe of Possibility."
WMDT.com
Bull on the Beach closes doors on OC boardwalk, potential for a possible relocation
OCEAN CITY, Md.- There’s been a series of community staples closing their doors in Ocean City. Now, another will be added to the list who’s called the boardwalk home for over four decades: Bull on The Beach. Owner Phil Houck says the lease was not renewed as he...
Cape Gazette
Bethany Blues officially takes over Nicola spot in Rehoboth
The keys to the original Nicola Pizza location on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach were officially passed to the owners of Bethany Blues Oct. 1. The remodel into Downtown Blues will start in the next few weeks with an April 2023 opening targeted. Bethany Blues owner Steve “Monty” Montgomery...
phillyvoice.com
Make your own cider using authentic apple press during Dilworth Park's fall festival
Center City District is helping people get in the fall mood with three days full of free autumnal activities this weekend. Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The event features seasonal food and drinks, live music and activities that the whole family can enjoy.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
phillyvoice.com
Amada, Chef Jose Garces' Spanish tapas restaurant, to open new outpost in Radnor
Chef Jose Garces is headed to the Main Line early next year with another location for Amada, the modern Spanish tapas restaurant that became his first solo venture in Philadelphia in 2005. The James Beard Award-winning chef is set to take over the former Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar...
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
NBC Philadelphia
Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly
A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.
delawaretoday.com
Two Sussex County Tiny Houses for a Minimalist Lifestyle
At less than 1,000 square feet, these Sussex County tiny houses offer tranquil settings perfect for minimalists. This tiny house was built from a Sears kit in 1943 and hauled by mules to its peaceful location in rural Frankford. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Sited on nearly an acre, there’s room to add on, plant a vegetable garden or build a pole barn. There’s also plenty of space to park an RV or boat outside the charming tiny house. The possibilities are endless.
firststateupdate.com
Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know
The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations
The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
Dom and Mia's is a Delco honor to couple's hometown area, to young lives lost
The names chosen for this new Springfield restaurant come from a sad story, but the family also takes joy in honoring the remembrance of the namesakes, and the awareness their story can bring.
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
Dogs Affected by Hurricane Ian Arrive in Philadelphia
While it has since dissipated, Hurricane Ian caused a lot of damage to Cuba, Florida, and South Carolina in particular over the last week – it was the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida in over 85 years. As well as human fatalities, pets and wildlife have also suffered, but organizations like the Pennsylvania SPCA have […] The post Dogs Affected by Hurricane Ian Arrive in Philadelphia appeared first on DogTime.
Craving French Cuisine? Head to This Montco Eatery for Some of the Best French Fare in the Region
Diners craving French cuisine, do not have to go further than Conshohocken to get a taste of some of the best in the Philadelphia region, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Located in a 19th-century post office turned general store, Spring Mill Café offers a distinct, country French vibe....
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
