INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana Attorney General's Office has released a list of products that were recalled in September. The Consumer Product Safety Commission CPSC) website listed the following products that were recalled: RIDGE Jogging Strollers (UPPAbaby), Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers (Baby Trend), Infant Bath Seats (Yuboloo), Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals (Kolan), Children's Hearmuffs (Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio), Miffy First Lights (Mr. Maria), Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals (Russell Brands), ladders sold with Canyon Lake and Cottage Colors Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets (Canyon Furniture Company), Roots & Harvest Wide-Mouth Pint canning jars (LEM Products Distribution), One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks (Tethrd), Murphy Beds (Cyme Tech), Cordless Lawn Mowers (Snow Joe), Metal Hanging Chairs (TJX), R5 and Caledonia-5 bicycles and replacement stems (Cervélo), Ceramic mugs with cork bottoms (Accompany USA), and Pool and Spa drain covers (Chyir Myd).

