ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Local
Utah Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Provo, UT
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
uatrav.com

Over-enrollment at the UofA stretches campus resources thin

Growing up in Arkansas means learning at a young age how much the UofA means to everyone in the state, not just its students. Arkansas needs the Razorbacks. The Hogs bring people together, no matter their background — they give people something to root for, something to be passionate about. I would hate for the love Arkansans have for the Razorbacks to be misplaced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Las Vegas#American Football#Byu#Les#Espn#Abc#Oklahoma State#Tcu#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Sec
kslnewsradio.com

Former Utah Royals owner and coach named in women’s soccer abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY– Two former members of the once Utah Royals were named in an investigation into systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the findings of her independent investigation Monday. The report named both former Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen and former head coach Craig Harrington among those who were accused of inappropriate conduct of some kind.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
MAGNA, UT
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
draperjournal.com

Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone

The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say

WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy