Hogs’ Sam Pittman on Quarterback KJ Jefferson's Status
We may find out something on whether they have more questions than answers.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
Kait 8
Arkansas’ upcoming road battle at BYU to be nationally televised
Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for the first time. This...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Case For & Against Pittman as Potential Mike Anderson of Razorback Football
Back-to-back losses by Arkansas football, including a 49-26 beatdown in front of a large home crowd for its 16th straight loss to Alabama, has probably already rekindled an unwanted familiar feeling for at least a portion of the fan base. After all, it’s a tune Arkansas fans know all too...
KUTV
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
KUTV
Utah records 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year, surpassing last year's total
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
uatrav.com
Over-enrollment at the UofA stretches campus resources thin
Growing up in Arkansas means learning at a young age how much the UofA means to everyone in the state, not just its students. Arkansas needs the Razorbacks. The Hogs bring people together, no matter their background — they give people something to root for, something to be passionate about. I would hate for the love Arkansans have for the Razorbacks to be misplaced.
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
kslnewsradio.com
Former Utah Royals owner and coach named in women’s soccer abuse investigation
SALT LAKE CITY– Two former members of the once Utah Royals were named in an investigation into systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the findings of her independent investigation Monday. The report named both former Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen and former head coach Craig Harrington among those who were accused of inappropriate conduct of some kind.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
globeslcc.com
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
NME
Paramore condemn audience member who allegedly assaulted female fans at Salt Lake City concert
Have condemned an audience member who allegedly assaulted “multiple women” at their concert in Salt Lake City last night (October 4). Following the show in Magna, Utah the band issued a statement condemning the incident involving the man. “At last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware...
kslnewsradio.com
Deadly day for Utah roads, two killed in separate crashes on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Two different crashes on State Street left two people dead on Tuesday morning and put two others in the hospital. The crashes came only hours before a person died trying to fix a flat tire on I-15 in Ogden. Around 8:40 a.m. in Provo, a...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
draperjournal.com
Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone
The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
ksl.com
2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say
WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
