NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
u.today
XRP Community Riled up by Bitcoiner Max Keiser's Comments on SEC Lawsuit: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Going to $15 in Long Term, Says Founder of Crypto Capital Venture
On Monday (October 3), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, gave his long-term price target for Cardano ($ADA). On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading around $0.5562, Gambardello talked about $ADA’s performance...
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin
During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Sees 205% Rise in Volume as Price Tumbles, What's Happening?
u.today
Here's Why Bitcoin May End Q4 in Green Zone
u.today
Is Shiba Inu Finally Ready for Take-off?
u.today
BabyDoge Easily Passes Strong Resistance Level Following 10% Breakout
u.today
Cardano Price May Be at Bottom as This Indicator Signals: Details
u.today
LUNC Burning Experiment Goes Wrong: $1 Billion Added, Only $2 Million Burned
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Spike Is Not What You Might Think: Crypto Market Review, October 5
u.today
Fidelity's Timmer Makes Surprising Market Prediction That Might Impact Cryptocurrencies
u.today
XRP Might Be Recharging for Another Spike up, Following 25% Rally: Crypto Market Reivew, October 3
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
u.today
LUNC, LUNA Prices Drop Following Freeze of Over $40 Million Worth of Terra's Do Kwon's Assets
u.today
Ethereum Aims at Big Market Return If It Breaks This Level Successfully: Crypto Market Review, October 4
u.today
Bitcoin Whales' Smart Tactics Revealed, Here's How They Act Right Now
