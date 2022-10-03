ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

XRP Community Riled up by Bitcoiner Max Keiser's Comments on SEC Lawsuit: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Going to $15 in Long Term, Says Founder of Crypto Capital Venture

On Monday (October 3), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, gave his long-term price target for Cardano ($ADA). On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading around $0.5562, Gambardello talked about $ADA’s performance...
u.today

Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin

During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
Cardano
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
cryptoslate.com

Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September

Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Sees 205% Rise in Volume as Price Tumbles, What's Happening?

u.today

Here's Why Bitcoin May End Q4 in Green Zone

u.today

Is Shiba Inu Finally Ready for Take-off?

u.today

BabyDoge Easily Passes Strong Resistance Level Following 10% Breakout

u.today

Cardano Price May Be at Bottom as This Indicator Signals: Details

u.today

LUNC Burning Experiment Goes Wrong: $1 Billion Added, Only $2 Million Burned

u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Spike Is Not What You Might Think: Crypto Market Review, October 5

u.today

Fidelity's Timmer Makes Surprising Market Prediction That Might Impact Cryptocurrencies

u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz

In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
u.today

Bitcoin Whales' Smart Tactics Revealed, Here's How They Act Right Now

