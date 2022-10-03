ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Diver reported missing off Catalina Island

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447k7F_0iKC77Wv00

The Coast Guard is searching for a diver who was reported missing Monday near Catalina Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vg0Yt_0iKC77Wv00
(credit: CBS)

The unidentified diver was first reported missing at 2:10 a.m. by the dive vessel Cee Ray, according to the Coast Guard. Further details about the missing diver were not released.

Two helicopter crews, a boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal were launched to search some of the northwest coastlines of the island. Baywatch Cabrillo and Baywatch Avalon are also conducting search and rescue operations.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Diver missing near Santa Catalina Island found dead

A diver was found dead Monday after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m. (Monday) to report a missing diver,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. “Watchstanders launched an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalina Island#Diving#Rescue Team#Us Coast Guard#Coastlines
Daily Mail

Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona

A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS LA

Mother arrested after boy unable to communicate is found in Huntington Beach

Police say they have arrested the mother of a boy who was found alone in Huntington Beach.The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.Kimberly Kalafatic, 46, of Huntington Beach, was arrested late Monday morning on suspicion of child endangerment, a short time after police had sought the public's help to identify the boy, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.When they found him near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, police circulated a photo of the boy, between 10-13 years old, stating that his identity was not known and he was "unable to communicate."By late morning, police reported that "detectives located the child's family and arrested the child's guardian."Authorities later determined that the guardian was the boy's mother, Cuchilla said."The investigation is ongoing, and the child remains safely in the custody of Orange County Social Services," police said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who shared the post and called in tips."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
25K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy