A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

TOCCOA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO