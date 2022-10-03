ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
accesswdun.com

Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man

A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested

JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dacula, GA
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, GA
Accidents
Forsyth County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cumming, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Dacula, GA
Cumming, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Forsyth County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Two escape blaze in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle near Walgreens in Toccoa

A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
TOCCOA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.

A Dacula family of six was displaced from their home following a fire Saturday night. Three of the family members were home when their neighbors alerted them of the fire at 8:14 p.m.. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 100 block of River Pass Court, the porch of...
DACULA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy