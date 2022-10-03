Read full article on original website
Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man
A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested
JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
32-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Forsyth County on Friday. Officials stated that a 33-year-old died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Jefferson High mourns loss of football player killed at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Warning: Street racing in Gwinnett County could leave you with no wheels for a month
Gwinnett County is putting street racers on notice that they aren’t welcome on the county’s roads. County leaders on Tuesday approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street...
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
2 Officers Injured Seriously In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Cobb County. Authorities reported that 2 police officers were injured [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle near Walgreens in Toccoa
A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
19-year-old arrested after bringing shotgun to Gwinnett County high school football game
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is now facing gun charges after police caught him walking around a Gwinnett County school with a shotgun. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Archer High School Wednesday, where police said Brian Garfield Fort was spotted on campus with a shotgun during a football game over the weekend.
GSP says Lilburn man facing more charges after Rabun County motorcycle chase
A Lilburn man now faces two dozen charges after a chase last week in Rabun County. The Georgia State Patrol added charges against Shawn Patrick McLaughlin after a blue pack containing a pistol and marijuana was located on the edge of the woods where McLaughlin fled prior to wrecking, according to GSP.
MPD Reports: Vehicle and bicycle collision; fire in waffle house; harassment; shoplifting, juvenile complaints and custody issue
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Pine...
1 person injured after Gwinnett home goes up in flames
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters have put out a fire that erupted on the deck of a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews say when they arrived to the Kings Circle home minutes after the 4 p.m. 911 call, the fire had spread from the deck and into the home.
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
Jefferson High School football player found dead after Lawrenceville shooting
A football player for Jefferson High School was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the victim was Elijah DeWitt, 17. "The Jefferson High School Football program is...
Man accused of boarding up home to hold mother, wife, children captive in Barrow County
A man in Winder is facing several charges after boarding up the doors and windows of his home to trap his wife, four children and elderly mother inside, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas Brantley’s wife and four children eventually escaped through a back window. The wife...
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
A Dacula family of six was displaced from their home following a fire Saturday night. Three of the family members were home when their neighbors alerted them of the fire at 8:14 p.m.. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 100 block of River Pass Court, the porch of...
