ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Burn ban issued for Oklahoma County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLluK_0iKC6uI800

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As above normal temperatures and dry conditions continue, officials in Oklahoma County have issued a burn ban for the area.

The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners has issued a county-wide burn ban that will last for 14 days.

1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting

Currently, burn bans are in effect for the following counties:

  • Atoka
  • Choctaw
  • Cimarron
  • Coal
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Dewey
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Harmon
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Johnston
  • Latimer
  • Le Flore
  • Logan
  • McCurtain
  • McIntosh
  • Muskogee
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Ottawa
  • Payne
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Stephens
  • Tulsa.

Any person convicted of violating a county-issued burn ban could face a $500 fine and up to one year in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Delaware, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Garvin, OK
City
Atoka, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Mccurtain, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
okcfox.com

Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Midwest City and Del City are recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and Downtown OKC, however, will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
KTUL

'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atoka Choctaw Cimarron#Seminole#Nexstar Media Inc
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy