Burn ban issued for Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As above normal temperatures and dry conditions continue, officials in Oklahoma County have issued a burn ban for the area.
The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners has issued a county-wide burn ban that will last for 14 days.
Currently, burn bans are in effect for the following counties:
- Atoka
- Choctaw
- Cimarron
- Coal
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Dewey
- Garvin
- Grady
- Harmon
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Johnston
- Latimer
- Le Flore
- Logan
- McCurtain
- McIntosh
- Muskogee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Ottawa
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Stephens
- Tulsa.
Any person convicted of violating a county-issued burn ban could face a $500 fine and up to one year in prison.
