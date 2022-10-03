OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.

Officials say it started on Oct. 1 when a Pontotoc County deputy noticed a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle run a stop sign.

The deputy attempted to pull over the motorcyclist, who refused to stop and led him on a high-speed chase.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as 21-year-old Eric Caballero, failed to negotiate a left curve on Sandy Creek Dr. and County Rd. 3540, just west of Ada.

As a result, Caballero lost control and left the roadway to the right.

The motorcycle hit a large rock, became airborne and hit multiple trees.

According to the accident report, Caballero was pronounced dead at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.