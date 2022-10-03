ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, OK

OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.

Officials say it started on Oct. 1 when a Pontotoc County deputy noticed a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle run a stop sign.

The deputy attempted to pull over the motorcyclist, who refused to stop and led him on a high-speed chase.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as 21-year-old Eric Caballero, failed to negotiate a left curve on Sandy Creek Dr. and County Rd. 3540, just west of Ada.

As a result, Caballero lost control and left the roadway to the right.

The motorcycle hit a large rock, became airborne and hit multiple trees.

According to the accident report, Caballero was pronounced dead at the scene.

