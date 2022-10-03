DeForest's community development director settles in

After just a couple weeks as DeForest’s Community Development Director, Alex Allon is learning his way around the village hall and the entire village.

Allon has replaced Michelle Lawrie, who left the position in the spring. He comes to DeForest from Watertown, Wisconsin, where he served as part of the Redevelopment Authority.

Allon described his role as working in economic development, with a focus in the community and businesses, helping to attract new businesses and serve as a liaison to the existing business community.

He will also serve as director of the Community Development Authority, or CDA, managing the village’s 36 public housing units and redevelopment authority. In that role, Allon said the he could help the village explore loan or grant programs for individuals to reinvest in their properties.

“A big piece of that, too, is looking at housing,” he said. “The village is growing, so it’s making sure that we’re staying true to the desires of the community in terms of housing and what they’d like to see out here and be able to accommodate growth in a smart way.”

To that end, the village is beginning its comprehensive plan update and working with planning consultant MD Roffers, he said.

He described his day-to-day work as meeting with others and working on how to engage the community in efforts such as the comprehensive plan update. He also hopes to get out and connect more with the business community to listen to the needs of business owners.

“A lot of what this role is, is just making connections. A large part of it is facilitating, just finding the partnerships, looking at the different stakeholders,” he said.

Allon said partnerships can be formed between nonprofits or members of the business community. He noted in Watertown, a nonprofit formed and worked with the business community to address child care needs for those working third shift.

“One of the things I most enjoy is trying to find synergies between different groups,” he said. “Outside of this role, who’s doing that? Each one of these individual entities is so focused on their mission and their own goals and their own work.”

Allon had worked with Lawrie, his predecessor in DeForest, while in graduate school on a project to establish a workforce transportation program for DeForest businesses. He saw how DeForest was growing and said he found it beautiful.

“I saw that the community had a lot going for it,” Allon said.

When Allon saw that Lawrie had left the position, he applied.

Allon has lived in a number of different states, including New York and New Mexico, but has lived in Wisconsin the longest. He also lived in Neillsville in Clark County, and said he likes smaller communities. As DeForest grows, he hopes to keep the community engaged to retain that small-town feel.

“It’s exciting,” Allon said about his new role in DeForest. “I’m really happy to be here and seeing how well this progresses.”

Allon and his wife live in Monona. They enjoy the outdoors and try to visit Colorado once a year.

“I lived in New Mexico, so it always feels nice to reconnect with mountains,” he said.