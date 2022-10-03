ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Golden Joystick Awards returns in November for its 40th anniversary

The Golden Joystick Awards are returning for their 40th anniversary.

The world's longest-running public-voted game awards show is set for November 22, 2022, allowing players to vote for their favourite games across 17 categories. You'll be able to help pick the winners for your favourite platforms, as well as highlight the games you've enjoyed with the best storytelling, graphics, and audio.

That's in addition to picking out the game you're most excited for in the 'Most Wanted' category (previously claimed by the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, God of War: Ragnarok, and Elden Ring), those you're 'Still Playing' (like Minecraft and Final Fantasy 14), and the Ultimate Game of the Year, claimed in recent years by the likes of Resident Evil Village, The Last of Us: Part II, and Fortnite.

The Ultimate Game of the Year vote will begin on Monday Nov 7, allowing the judges to consider and include more of winter's big games, which are set to release over the coming weeks and are yet to be reviewed.

This year's awards also contain two new categories; Best Game Trailer will celebrate the finest trailers from this year's digital showcases and publisher announcements, while 'Best Early Access Launch' helps highlights those games that are allowing players to help shape them. Finally, there'll be three Critics' Choice awards handed out on the night too, including Best Performer.

Public voting for most categories will open on Friday, October 7, along with the shortlist reveal, right here at GamesRadar+ , with voting for Ultimate Game of the Year opening a month later on November 7, ahead of an all-digital awards show broadcast across all major streaming platforms on November 22.

To keep with all the latest news on the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 follow us on Twitter and Facebook #GoldenJoystickAwards.

