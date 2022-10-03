ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We'll see "something" from Final Fantasy 16 later this month

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ag6vo_0iKC6Q0S00

We'll see more of Final Fantasy 16 at some point later in October.

That's according to game producer Naoki Yoshida, recently appearing on an Alienware-associated livestream on Twitch over the past weekend. As translated by a helpful Twitter user, when discussing Final Fantasy 16 during the livestream, Yoshida apparently said "I think this month we will release something."

Immediately, fans online have jumped to one of two conclusions: either we'll see a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 16, or Square Enix will finally unveil the full release date for the new RPG. Neither one of these has actually been confirmed as happening by Yoshida, however.

Despite that, when asked by fans a month ago whether we'd see anything new from Final Fantasy 16 soon, Yoshida responded that we'd likely see a new trailer in the " next month or so ." There's been anticipation for a new trailer for the RPG for a fair while now, but it looks like fans' hopes are finally about to be rewarded.

As for a potential release date, that's somewhat less likely. All we know so far is that Final Fantasy 16 launches in Summer 2023 , exclusively for the PS5 , but considering Final Fantasy 16 was said to be in the " final stages of development " according to Square Enix all the way back in April this year, there's a good chance Yoshida and company could be ready to commit to a specific date.

Meanwhile, fans might remember Yoshida teased a Final Fantasy 16 demo could launch next year , which is no doubt further off than the new trailer.

Comments / 0

