ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Reveals Movie Soulmate Adam Sandler Loves ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “He Watches it All The Time”

Drew Barrymore continues to confirm that her and Adam Sandler’s off-screen friendship is just as strong as their on-screen chemistry. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed that the Uncut Gems star is a big fan of her talk show. While talking with Queen Latifah, Barrymore brought up the movie Hustle, which her guest starred in alongside Sandler. When she said “everybody is loving and freaking out over” the movie, Queen Latifah pointed out that Barrymore has worked with him, too. Though the duo starred in several films together — The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014) — it was the 2004...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

How to Watch Chris Pratt as Mario in the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer Premiere

It’s finally happening: Nintendo is unveiling the first look at the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. film. While this is a big deal, it’s not necessarily because of the iconic source material or the first-ever collaboration between Nintendo (one of the biggest video game companies in the world) and Illumination (the animation studio behind the Minions franchise). But rather, viewers have long-anticipated/dreaded hearing Chris Pratt’s portrayal of the very-Italian protagonist. The film is set to release April 7, 2023 and boasts an all-star cast alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, including Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi,...
MOVIES
AL.com

Cameron Smith: Conditions may deteriorate throughout the day

“It’s looking rough out here,” the weatherman noted. “And conditions will only deteriorate throughout the day.”. “Amen, brother,” I thought to myself. Most mornings, I hit my alarm clock and wonder what chaos lurks outside my bedroom door. At forty I’m getting to the point where I need to stretch before engaging. It won’t be boring, it may hurt, and I have no idea how it’s going to turn out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy