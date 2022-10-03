Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire.We’ve all done it — sat through that first episode of a show that’s been on our television calendars for months, only to catch ourselves checking to see how much time is left. It’s not unlikely for a pilot episode to feel tonally awkward or even a bit boring. The main and supporting cast of characters and their respective dynamics need to be established, story seeds need to be planted, and exposition needs to be conveyed to the audience in some way, somehow. The pilot of the new AMC series Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, an adaptation of Rice's famous The Vampire Chronicles books from showrunner and executive producer Rolin Jones, is a refreshing outlier to typical drama pilots and serves as an elegant example of storytelling that not only completely satisfies the viewer but prepares them for what’s ahead.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO