ComicBook

Chucky Season 2 Premiere Streaming Free

Chucky's second season has launched, and Syfy and USA have released the season premiere on YouTube, so you can check it out for free. The series, which serves as a sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies (while also messing with the continuity in some shocking ways), left off on a huge cliffhanger, so this episode gives fans an opportunity to see how things are going to go for the next few weeks as the second season takes us in a new, almost-certainly-crazy, direction. In the second season, the surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment.
Louisiana State
TVGuide.com

New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip

Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, feuding country music stars, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your watchlist for a new network drama but can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide point the way. Our guide to the best and worst new fall shows of 2022 has the premiere dates, trailers, cast lists, and plot breakdowns for this year's new broadcast dramas, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
Variety

AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Finds New Life in Historical Revamp of Anne Rice’s Iconic Novel: TV Review

As every network jockeys to own the shiniest piece of IP possible to attract distracted viewers, the best thing to say about any adaptation is that it honors the source material while also evolving it, believably and purposefully, to fit a new medium. AMC aims to do exactly that with “Interview With the Vampire,” the first installment of what it’s calling “The Immortal Universe,” having bought the rights to many of Anne Rice’s most iconic works. With both the books and evocative 1994 film to contend with, creator Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason”) took on an admittedly enormous challenge. How do you...
Philo
Helen Hunt
Daily Mail

House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'

Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
The Independent

Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series

Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
Deadline

Chuck Lorre Bookie Comedy Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Gets HBO Max Series Order

HBO Max has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to How To Be a Bookie, the first comedy for the streamer from one of Warner Bros. Television’s top showrunners, Chuck Lorre, co-creator/exec producer of HBO Max’s most watched off-network series, The Big Bang Theory. Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) is set to star in the single-camera series, which Lorre is co-writing with one of his close associates over the past decade, Nick Bakay. It is comedy king Lorre’s first sale since the start of the pandemic. In How To Be a Bookie, a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending...
FanSided

Watch the Walker Independence series premiere live online

It’s time to see how the Walkers got their start in Texas. Don’t miss a beat of the Walker Independence series premiere live tonight. Set in the late 1800s, we’re heading into the Wild Wild West. It’s time to see how the Walker family came to Texas, and it wasn’t under the best of circumstances.
Collider

‘Interview With the Vampire’s First Episode Doesn't Waste Any Time — and It Pays Off

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire.We’ve all done it — sat through that first episode of a show that’s been on our television calendars for months, only to catch ourselves checking to see how much time is left. It’s not unlikely for a pilot episode to feel tonally awkward or even a bit boring. The main and supporting cast of characters and their respective dynamics need to be established, story seeds need to be planted, and exposition needs to be conveyed to the audience in some way, somehow. The pilot of the new AMC series Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, an adaptation of Rice's famous The Vampire Chronicles books from showrunner and executive producer Rolin Jones, is a refreshing outlier to typical drama pilots and serves as an elegant example of storytelling that not only completely satisfies the viewer but prepares them for what’s ahead.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 on ABC and Hulu, Now With More Reba McEntire

BIG SKY (SEASON 3): STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot: A young man is out hiking. He comes to a fork in the trail with two signs, one pointing to the safe-sounding Basin Trail, and the other pointing to Dead Man’s Drop. And wouldn’t you know it, this fool picks Dead Man’s Drop. As he heads to the summit, a scraggly-looking man with a knife and a cassette player with music blaring approaches and asks him if he’ll help him butcher a deer, and the hiker declines, rightfully skeeved out. But when he encounters the scraggly man again later, he nervously wanders too close to the edge of the cliff and falls right the hell off. Now that season three’s big death is out of the way, let’s roll those opening credits, baby.
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

