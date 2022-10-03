ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WDBO

Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

HUDSON, N.H. — (AP) — Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White...
HUDSON, NH
WCAX

Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington

Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 5 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
VERMONT STATE
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Latest poll shows incumbents leading challengers in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest polling from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center shows that statewide races are not changing much yet, as candidates in both parties are fighting against forces bigger than their own campaigns. The latest poll in the race for U.S. Senate shows Republican challenger Don...
MANCHESTER, NH
Person
Chris Sununu
manchesterinklink.com

Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
ELECTIONS
WMUR.com

More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Judge Dismisses Democratic Voters’ Gerrymandering Suit Over Senate, Executive Council Districts

NASHUA — A superior court judge Wednesday dismissed a challenge to new Executive Council and State Senate districts citing the constitutional independence of the three branches of government and no specific constitutional prohibition on gerrymandering. Hillsborough South Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said the plaintiffs, which include a number...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
WMUR.com

No new deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday. The death toll in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has remained at 2,705. Health officials reported 94 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases since the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

