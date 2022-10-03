Read full article on original website
Related
NH National Guard Deployed to Mexican Border
PEMBROKE – The Bowen family of Epsom is preparing to be separated for more than a year. Renee Bowen’s husband and her son Shane’s father need to say “farewell” to husband and father Michael Bowen as he heads to the Mexican border to provide service to his nation and state.
Centre Daily
Injured hiker who had to crawl up trail is carried 2 miles by rescuers, NH officials say
A woman was rescued after she was hurt while hiking in New Hampshire, state officials said. The 34-year-old avid hiker was embarking on a solo three-day trip and injured her ankle Monday, Oct. 3 after reaching the top of Mt. Chocorua, a 3,490-foot summit in the White Mountains, according to a release from the state’s Fish and Game Department.
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
HUDSON, N.H. — (AP) — Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White...
WCAX
Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington
Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 5 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
New Solid Waste Plan Does Not Satisfy DES Skeptics
CONCORD — The state’s newly released 10-year solid waste management plan — the first update since 2003 — appears not to have swayed the opinions of those who submitted testimony disparaging an early draft of the plan released last May. During the public comment period ending...
WMUR.com
Latest poll shows incumbents leading challengers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest polling from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center shows that statewide races are not changing much yet, as candidates in both parties are fighting against forces bigger than their own campaigns. The latest poll in the race for U.S. Senate shows Republican challenger Don...
Council Approves Funds for Heating, Electric Assistance
NEW LONDON – To help heat homes and pay electric bills for thousands this winter, $35 million in state funds were approved by the state’s Executive Council Tuesday to help, following quick legislative action on the issue last month. This will mean the money is now flowing to...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHPR
After Spotlight investigation into heart surgeon, N.H. lawmakers eye changes to medical board transparency
State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The Globe’s investigation focused...
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
Court Sets Date for Latest Education Funding Suit in N.H.
CONCORD — A trial date has been set for the latest challenge to New Hampshire’s education funding system. The trial in Grafton County Superior Court is scheduled for August 2023. The suit filed by several state residents who are also commercial and residential property owners claims the state...
From Flying Saucers to Starlink, Vermont Has a Long History of Strange Things in the Sky
The first shout went up from a group of friends who were standing in a dark field and gesturing wildly upward. "Look! Do you see it? My God!" someone yelled. "No way that's a plane!" I followed my friends' gazes up to the summer sky. With minimal light pollution this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice could soon oversee YDC settlement fund
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice may soon be administering the settlement fund for abuse victims at the state's Youth Development Center. The attorney general and lawyers for those victims have agreed to ask John Broderick to take over that task. A judge must...
Legislators Hear Concerns About Medical Malpractice Following Globe Spotlight Story
CONCORD – The public’s right to know about medical malpractice complaints is now under the microscope at the State House as lawmakers look to improve transparency and protect the public from adverse outcomes with legislation next year. A report for legislators is due in November. On Monday, a...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
Judge Dismisses Democratic Voters’ Gerrymandering Suit Over Senate, Executive Council Districts
NASHUA — A superior court judge Wednesday dismissed a challenge to new Executive Council and State Senate districts citing the constitutional independence of the three branches of government and no specific constitutional prohibition on gerrymandering. Hillsborough South Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said the plaintiffs, which include a number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
No new deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday. The death toll in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has remained at 2,705. Health officials reported 94 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases since the...
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Sherman Blasts Sununu For Calling Himself ‘Pro-Choice’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Tom Sherman criticized Gov. Chris Sununu Monday in a news conference for calling himself “pro-choice.”. “He continues to go around giving interviews saying he’s pro-choice,” Sherman said. “We’ve seen this many times before.”. Sherman said Sununu said he didn’t want any...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0