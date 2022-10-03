ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Monroe County contest makes town festive with Fall decorations

UNION, WV (WVNS) — This is the first year the Union Area Chamber of Commerce decided to have a Fall decorating competition. A few years ago, they hosted a similar contest for Christmas, but this year have decided to try something different, decorating the streetlamps while still keeping it festive for Fall. Michelle McFall, who […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
City
Surveyor, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
City
Lake, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Government
lootpress.com

Come out this weekend for Praise in the Park

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend Destiny Ministries will be hosting a free Praise in the Park event at Epling Stadium. The event will begin at 12:00 noon and will continue until 6:00pm. Inflatables, giveaways, music, and food will be just a few features to which attendees can look forward.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day’s final preparations are happening

VICTOR, WV (WVNS) – We’re just a few weekends away from a famous tradition in the Mountain State: Bridge Day. On October 15, 2022, the event will kick off on the New River Gorge Bridge and preparations are in full swing. This will mark the first Bridge Day to be held in three years because […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Halloween Costume#Rcpra Main Office#First Floor Of Commission
Lootpress

Dog Tag Café to hold Grand Opening ceromony

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dog Tag Café will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony Thursday to celebrate the latest business to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall. The event will feature a ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:15pm.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County

RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book

Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man drowns during Gauley rafting trip

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — The National Park Service says an Ohio man drowned while whitewater rafting on the Gauley River in Fayette County Monday. Authorities said it happened during a commercial rafting trip on the Lower Gauley in an area known as the Lower Staircase. John David Catoe, 46,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local organization creates after-school program to keep teens off the street

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County started its first after-school program. The L.E.A.D. Program, which stands for leadership, education, assistance and development is located in Bluefield and aims to keep teenagers off the streets when school ends. It’s held at the Church of the Nazarene in Bluefield. Kyle Harris, Executive Director of L.E.A.D., decided […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday. Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.
OAK HILL, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy