Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events statewide through October and November
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events through October and November. Individuals can dispose of up to ten tires per person. The tires must be off the rims. Additionally, WVDEP will...
Monroe County contest makes town festive with Fall decorations
UNION, WV (WVNS) — This is the first year the Union Area Chamber of Commerce decided to have a Fall decorating competition. A few years ago, they hosted a similar contest for Christmas, but this year have decided to try something different, decorating the streetlamps while still keeping it festive for Fall. Michelle McFall, who […]
Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
Come out this weekend for Praise in the Park
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend Destiny Ministries will be hosting a free Praise in the Park event at Epling Stadium. The event will begin at 12:00 noon and will continue until 6:00pm. Inflatables, giveaways, music, and food will be just a few features to which attendees can look forward.
Bridge Day’s final preparations are happening
VICTOR, WV (WVNS) – We’re just a few weekends away from a famous tradition in the Mountain State: Bridge Day. On October 15, 2022, the event will kick off on the New River Gorge Bridge and preparations are in full swing. This will mark the first Bridge Day to be held in three years because […]
Fayette County trick-or-treating times for different cities and towns
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Here is a list of cities and towns in Fayette County on when they are observing trick-or-treating. Unincorporated areas’ trick or treat times tend to coincide with the nearest corporation’s time slot.
Farm to School program returns to Fayette County, bringing fresh produce to students and families
ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Farm to School has returned for its second year. It’s a program that has been incorporated into Fayette County Schools to bring fresh foods to students and their families. It’s also a collaborative effort between several different departments, organizations, and local farmers. Last...
Dog Tag Café to hold Grand Opening ceromony
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dog Tag Café will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony Thursday to celebrate the latest business to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall. The event will feature a ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:15pm.
2022 Trunk or Treats in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties
(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season. Boone County Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-TacularDate: Oct. 25Time: 6 p.m. to 8 […]
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County
RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book
Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
Man drowns during Gauley rafting trip
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — The National Park Service says an Ohio man drowned while whitewater rafting on the Gauley River in Fayette County Monday. Authorities said it happened during a commercial rafting trip on the Lower Gauley in an area known as the Lower Staircase. John David Catoe, 46,...
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
1 injured in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
Local organization creates after-school program to keep teens off the street
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County started its first after-school program. The L.E.A.D. Program, which stands for leadership, education, assistance and development is located in Bluefield and aims to keep teenagers off the streets when school ends. It’s held at the Church of the Nazarene in Bluefield. Kyle Harris, Executive Director of L.E.A.D., decided […]
W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects
Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday. Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.
