Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO