ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer

Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
DETROIT, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners Wild Card games schedule released

After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it

Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Hawks, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game

One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
The Associated Press

Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Offense Needs To Start Faster

Detroit Lions’ Offense vs. Seahawks DefenseAbout The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. AJ: I do have to ask you this question because something that we’ve discussed on Beyond the Box, and I don’t know if you guys have discussed it or not, or at length on Griffin & Bass, but did the Detroit Lions have unreasonable expectations placed on them this season?
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy