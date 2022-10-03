Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer
Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Mariners Wild Card games schedule released
After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it
Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Detroit Lions work out pair of kickers after cutting Dominik Eberle
Which kickers worked out for the Detroit Lions?Who will kick for the Detroit Lions against the New England Patriots?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions were not only down a handful of offensive starters, but they were also without starting kicker Austin Seibert against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead of Seibert kicking...
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Pat Caputo: Lions' lousy defense on Holmes, not Glenn
Time will tell how trading up for wide receiver Jameson Williams will pan out, but it sure hasn’t helped this season. The Lions sure could use more high-end talent on defense than offense.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson could have new role with Detroit Lions
Could Aidan Hutchinson have a new role with the Detroit Lions?What is next for Aidan Hutchinson?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hoped to get back in the win column when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Aidan Hutchinson could have a new role on a defense that was embarrassed by the Seahawks for four quarters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, committing Wednesday; Washington Huskies emerge as favorites
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates, the nation's No. 2 shooting guard, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CT. In August, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound playmaker released a top nine consisting of Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas ...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-too-early score prediction
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Who wins in Week 5?Detroit Lions offense vs. New England Patriots defenseNew England Patriots offense vs. Detroit Lions defenseDetroit Lions special teams vs. New England Patriots Special teamsDetroit Lions coaching vs. New England Patriots coachingDetroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction.
Detroit Lions drop in multiple NFL Power Rankings after loss to Seahawks
Where do the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings?Where do you think the Detroit Lions should rank?. Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap and it is time to take a look at where the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.
Patriots to host Lions in battle of injury-riddled, three-loss teams
If there’s any such thing as a good loss, the New England Patriots had one last weekend. However, even the
Detroit Lions’ Offense Needs To Start Faster
Detroit Lions’ Offense vs. Seahawks DefenseAbout The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. AJ: I do have to ask you this question because something that we’ve discussed on Beyond the Box, and I don’t know if you guys have discussed it or not, or at length on Griffin & Bass, but did the Detroit Lions have unreasonable expectations placed on them this season?
Comments / 0