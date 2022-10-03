ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Oakland, CA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres host the Giants for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for the season opener. San Diego went 79-83 overall and 42-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 4.10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Ty France
Person
Homer
Person
Shea Langeliers
Person
Nick Allen
Person
Cristian Pache
Yardbarker

A Pair of 4-Run Innings Propel White Sox to 8-3 Win

Lucas Giolito was solid in his final start of the 2022 season. He fanned four and permitted just two hits and two walks. The Chicago White Sox righty finishes his season with an ERA of 4.90 in 161.2 IP. It was a disappointing year for Giolito, who will look to bounce back to his former self in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy