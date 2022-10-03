Lucas Giolito was solid in his final start of the 2022 season. He fanned four and permitted just two hits and two walks. The Chicago White Sox righty finishes his season with an ERA of 4.90 in 161.2 IP. It was a disappointing year for Giolito, who will look to bounce back to his former self in 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO