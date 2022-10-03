Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Padres to play Mets in NL Wild Card series
The Padres now know their opponent in the playoffs two days after clinching a National League Wild Card berth.
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season.
Amid the losses, Pirates believe end of overhaul is in sight
The Pittsburgh Pirates believe they are nearing the end of their top-to-bottom rebuild despite another 100-loss season
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
FOX Sports
Padres host the Giants for the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for the season opener. San Diego went 79-83 overall and 42-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 4.10...
Dodgers finish with 111 wins, best in National League since 1906 Cubs
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more th
FOX Sports
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Machado & Myers On Padres Mets "This Team's Built To Stack Up With Anybody"
At long last we know, the San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets in the wild card playoffs. Manny Machado and Wil Myers discussed facing the Mets in the first round, plus Myers on his new Petco Park home run record and if Machado will ever catch him.
Yardbarker
A Pair of 4-Run Innings Propel White Sox to 8-3 Win
Lucas Giolito was solid in his final start of the 2022 season. He fanned four and permitted just two hits and two walks. The Chicago White Sox righty finishes his season with an ERA of 4.90 in 161.2 IP. It was a disappointing year for Giolito, who will look to bounce back to his former self in 2023.
Comments / 0