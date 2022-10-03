Read full article on original website
Michigan 211 takes calls to help Florida after Hurricane Ian
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan 211 workers continue to operate Central Florida’s 211 database and helpline in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Chad Veeser, emergency management officer for Michigan 211, told News 8 that all seven Michigan branches of United Way have stepped in to help as many workers in Florida struggle to find power or an internet connection.
Driver in Wisconsin blames her phone for cruising at triple-digit speeds
(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer. The produce came from Kuntry Gardens southeast of Homer in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said. Labeled as...
‘Never our intention to get political’: Wisconsin restaurant apologizes for linking pro-life to custard flavor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular frozen custard restaurant in Wisconsin came under fire after it released its upcoming holiday-themed flavors for October. Kopp’s Frozen Custard was slammed for linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to one of their Flavor of the Day offerings for October 9.
Wisconsin-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion
BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
The return: Culver’s announces CurderBurger back on menus during October
(WFRV) – It started off as an April Fools joke in 2021 and then it was made a reality on National Cheese Curd Day, but now, it’s making yet another return to Culver’s menu. The ever-so-famous CurderBurger is making its comeback to the Wisconsin-based fast food chain...
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
Mackinac Bridge Authority ending refund program for discontinued bridge tokens
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced Monday it will stop issuing refunds for discontinued bridge tokens at the end of 2022. The tokens, formerly purchased to be used at the bridge’s tolls, were discontinued in September of 2019 due to lack of usage.
