Ohio State

Michigan 211 takes calls to help Florida after Hurricane Ian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan 211 workers continue to operate Central Florida’s 211 database and helpline in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Chad Veeser, emergency management officer for Michigan 211, told News 8 that all seven Michigan branches of United Way have stepped in to help as many workers in Florida struggle to find power or an internet connection.
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer. The produce came from Kuntry Gardens southeast of Homer in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said. Labeled as...
University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.

