Live Blog: Police hold briefing on two murders

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference to address two homicides that occurred hours apart in Burlington and South Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger begins the press conference by thanking the police department’s detectives for making an arrest in Sunday’s shooting on Pine Street. A 40-year-old man was shot to deat h shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment. It was the city’s fourth homicide this year and the 25th gunfire incident.

Acting Chief Jon Murad said the Pine Street shooting took place about 8:15 p.m. at the Lake Champlain Apartments, which is owned by the Burlington Housing Authority

Police found Sheikhnoor Osman unresponsive and he was declared dead. Osman was a victim of a shooting earlier this year in City Hall Park. In the May 23 incident, Osman was struck in head. Murad said polcie do not believe his homide sunday was related to the May incident.

Osman was arrested late last year for allegedly attacking someone with a machete.

Just after 11 p.m., another man was found dead of gunshot wounds at the Swiss Host Motel and Village.

Earlier Monday, Burlington police said they had a suspect in custody and that the two shootings may be connected. Police say the suspect and the victims likely knew each other.

