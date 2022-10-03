As a kid, I was obsessed with the idea of flying into the sky and jumping up on a cloud. Given their water vapor reality, that dream never came to fruition — but upon seeing this epic New Mexico home, I feel like it finally can. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but something about its bubble-like construction reminds me of a cloud that’s just decided to settle down. The incredible views go far behind the home itself, though: Living here means catching breathtaking rainbows, sunsets, and night skies sparkling with stars.

LAMY, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO