Read full article on original website
Related
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
losalamosreporter.com
Actress/Activist Jane Fonda Attends Santa Fe Fundraiser For Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
Actress/activist Jane Fonda, second from right, attended a campaign fundraiser Thursday in Santa Fe for State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, far left. Also present were, from left, Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster and Andrea Determan. Not pictured is Theresa Cull, candidate for Los Alamos County Council. Courtesy photo.
Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
pinonpost.com
Santa Fe’s The Bull Ring restaurant sold due to Dems’ anti-business liquor law, MLG lockdowns
After owning the famed Santa Fe restaurant, The Bull Ring, for 41 years, its owner, Harry Georgeades sold the establishment to a local business group headed by Santa Fe restauranteur Clint Singley, citing the Legislature’s law that “devalued” its liquor license. The changing of ownership is ironic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Mexico State Police: 3 teens arrested for murder
Police said the investigation of the murder began on Wednesday.
This Epic Home for Sale in New Mexico Looks Like a Cloud Carved Out of Stone
As a kid, I was obsessed with the idea of flying into the sky and jumping up on a cloud. Given their water vapor reality, that dream never came to fruition — but upon seeing this epic New Mexico home, I feel like it finally can. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but something about its bubble-like construction reminds me of a cloud that’s just decided to settle down. The incredible views go far behind the home itself, though: Living here means catching breathtaking rainbows, sunsets, and night skies sparkling with stars.
Comments / 0