Read full article on original website
Related
Barkley will challenge Packers inconsistent run defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Stopping the run remains the greatest challenge for the Green Bay Packers defense. That issue is particularly imperative this week as the Packers prepare to face NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants on Sunday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "Man, we've got to just focus up, honestly," defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. "There's too much inconsistencies when you talk about the...
What’s the thinking behind Heat’s preseason approach with Oladipo? Also, Herro out vs. Nets
Fresh off his full healthy offseason since 2018, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is still taking it slow this preseason.
Comments / 0