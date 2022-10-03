GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Stopping the run remains the greatest challenge for the Green Bay Packers defense. That issue is particularly imperative this week as the Packers prepare to face NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants on Sunday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "Man, we've got to just focus up, honestly," defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. "There's too much inconsistencies when you talk about the...

