Sun Prairie East and West boys soccer make weekend trips

The postseason is rapidly approaching for the Sun Prairie East and West boys soccer programs. Regionals begin on Oct. 18, so both the Cardinals and Wolves spent this weekend readying themselves for that challenge.

Sun Prairie East traveled North and East for the De Pere quad while West went North and West for the Hudson Invitational. The Wolves would win one of their two games while the Cardinals wrapped up the two-day excursion winless.

Sun Prairie West’s sole win was an incredibly impressive one, though. The Wolves fought off the fatigue of a long bus ride to beat host Hudson, the sixth-ranked team in Division 1 and last year’s state runner-uo, 2-1 on Friday, Sept. 30.

Hudson’s fresh legs proved to be a key advantage in the first half as the Raiders jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead. They outshot the Wolves 7-1 in the first half. A quick rest during the halftime break seemed to revitalize the team.

Just over a minute into the second half, junior forward Danny Worrell drew a penalty inside the box. Senior midfielder Riley Stevens buried the ensuing penalty kick to knot the match up. The Wolves’ hot streak continued two minutes later. Worrell was on the scoring end this time after a nice pass from junior midfielder Alexander Hunt.

Sun Prairie West had a 2-1 lead, but also had to hold off one of the state’s best teams for the next 30 minutes. West head coach Mike McIntosh credited the play of his back line like Ty Doms, Keaton Monthie, and Maddux Phillips for frustrating Hudson’s attack to keep them scoreless. Of course, senior goalkeeper Ian Nelson deserves his flowers as well for allowing just one goal to a team that averages over four per game.

The weekend didn’t end there for the Wolves, though, as they had to take on another of the state’s best teams in Eau Claire Memorial, the tenth-ranked team in Division 1, on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The game had the makings of another upset for the Wolves in the first half. Sun Prairie West kept things knotted at a 0-0 tie heading into the halftime break. Senior midfielder Ty Hodges had the team’s breakthrough early in the second half. He smoked a goal past the keeper, but the Wolves’ celebration was cut short as the referee ruled him offsides.

West’s momentum was gone, and Memorial took advantage. The Old Abes took advantage. They buried a pair of goals on West’s junior keeper Braeden Gunderson and kept the attack off long enough to secure a 2-0 victory.

McIntosh mentioned he was pleased with his team’s efforts and looks forward to how they play when at full health and closer to home for the remainder of the season.

Sun Prairie East’s trip North didn’t yield any additional wins on the record, but the Cardinals made a good run at some quality teams.

The Cardinals kicked off the quad by taking on host De Pere on Friday, Sept. 30. It was a tight contest, but De Pere managed to slip a goal past East’s stellar senior goalkeeper, Carsten Ganter, near the end of the first half. That turned out to be the winner as neither side scored again. De Pere hung on for the 1-0 win.

Things got no easier for East as it took on Green Bay Preble the following day. The Hornets wowed offensively, burying three goals in the first half and two more in the second to earn a 5-1 win.

Preble already had a pair of goals from senior forward Carter Wiernasz before 10 minutes had been played. Sophomore Yosef Navvaro then shouldered the scoring responsibility, burying one late in the first half and another early in the second to make it a 4-0 Preble lead. Junior Abraham Navarro buried another in the 70th minute to make it 5-0.

Sun Prairie East junior midfielder Landon Pederson provided the Cardinals’ sole goal in the 79th minute. He was assisted by senior midfielder Eli Thao.

When the dust settled from a busy weekend, Sun Prairie East was left with a 5-6-5 overall record while West improved to a 5-6-1 mark. The Cardinals and Wolves are currently tied in the Big Eight conference standings, as well, with 10 points each.

Sun Prairie West returns to conference action on Thursday, Oct. 6 with a home match against Janesville Parker. The Wolves will wrap this week up with a home non-conference test against Waunakee on Saturday, Oct. 8.

As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals will go all week without a conference match. They’ll host Evansville on Tuesday, Oct. 4 before traveling to Oak Creek on Saturday, Oct. 8.