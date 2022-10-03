Cheyenne Police are warning people about a new phone scam being reported locally. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, someone is calling people up and pretending to represent a phone/cable company. The caller promises lower bills, but only if the person receiving the call agrees to make an immediate payment over the phone. The CPD post reminds people to never give out any kind of information or payment over the phone.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO