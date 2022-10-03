ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen. According to a department Facebook post, JaNell Gray was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after being dropped off at East High School. "She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School

A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie Police Department Addresses Claim of Oathkeeper Ties

In February of 2022, the Laramie Police Department was notified by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that they had received a list of approximately 58,000 names of persons across the country that were members of The Oath Keepers. One of their police officers was on that list, as stated in their release.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask For Public’s Help In Finding Missing Girl

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Miranda Pena-Padilla. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post. she was last seen around noon on Friday, Sept. 30 at East High School. She is believed to have left with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oldsmobile Alero#Facebook Post
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue New Phone Scam Warning

Cheyenne Police are warning people about a new phone scam being reported locally. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, someone is calling people up and pretending to represent a phone/cable company. The caller promises lower bills, but only if the person receiving the call agrees to make an immediate payment over the phone. The CPD post reminds people to never give out any kind of information or payment over the phone.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Input Sought on Cheyenne/Northern Colorado Transit System

Transportation officials are working to establish a reliable regional transit connection between Cheyenne and northern Colorado and are asking for the public's feedback. Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Tom Mason says the fact that roughly 23% of the vehicle trips that cross the Wyoming-Colorado border via Interstate 25 and U.S. 85 every day originate and end in Cheyenne and NoCo shows a need for the connection.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death

A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the teen suspected of firing the gun has been booked into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of reckless endangering and underage consumption of alcohol. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say.
KGAB AM 650

Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department

They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime. In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?

The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Bummer. Dutch Bros Say They Don’t Have Plans To Open In Cheyenne

I'm wondering if this was just a rumor. There was some buzz about Dutch Bros in Cheyenne not opening this week on social media. I'm sure you saw it. I looked around online and couldn't find someone from Dutch Bros saying they weren't opening. So, I figured I'd just reach out to their customer service. It took less than 24 hours for them to get back to me, and this is what Cooper, from Dutch Bros, told me.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

FOCO Police: Swat Team Storms Building, Rescues Hostages

Police in Fort Collins say their SWAT team was able to rescue a pair of hostages who were being held by a man in a home on Saturday. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. according to the post, someone called 911 at 11:20 a.m. to say that they had gotten a message from a woman who said she and another victim were being held hostage in her home.
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy