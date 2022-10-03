ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Driver arrested after high-speed chase on Highway 101 from Atascadero to SLO

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
 2 days ago

A Sunday afternoon car chase on Highway 101 that involved multiple agencies ended with the Atascadero Police Department arresting the driver.

Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Paso Robles police alerted the California Highway Patrol about a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the North County city 10 minutes earlier. The white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reportedly stolen in Santa Maria on Saturday, according to a news release from Atascadero Police Department.

Officers from Atascadero heard the broadcast and monitored Highway 101. Soon, the vehicle was spotted traveling south on Highway 101 near San Ramon Road.

When APD officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, and a car chase ensued, the release said.

The chase continued into San Luis Obispo, where the driver exited the freeway and was involved in a non-injury collision. The driver then continued north on Highway 1 and stopped after the car was disabled near the California Men’s Colony prison, according to the release.

Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade, 27, of San Luis Obispo was arrested at the scene. Besides Perez-Andrade, two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were also in the vehicle and “turned over to responsible parties,” the release said.

Perez-Andrade was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, two counts of felony child endangerment and driving a car without consent, and two counts of a hit-and-run resulting in property damage, according to the Sheriff’s Log.

Perez-Andrade is being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $100,000 bond. A court date has not yet been set.

